Honeymoon Valley Landcare Charitable Trust for expanding a predator control network to protect critically endangered pekapeka (long-tailed bats), pupurangi (kauri snails) and endemic geckos found only between Kaitāia and Hokianga.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro to establish raised māra (garden) beds to grow kūmara, rīwai (Māori potatoes) and hue (gourd), alongside a pā harakeke: a flax bush where flax suitable for muka (weaving) will be grown.

Te Rūnanga Nui O Te Aupōuri, which is partnering with Te Kura o Te Kao to restore the mauri of Awapoka River, through land preparation, pest control, native planting and establishing a māra kai (vegetable garden). All of the work will be led by tuākana tauira (older students) from the kura.

Tautoro School to develop an environmental learning area with irrigation, native seedling propagation, composting and a worm farm to support the school’s healthy lunch programme with fresh produce.

Patukoraha to hosting a wānanga on climate change at Kareponia Marae, followed by hands-on dune restoration at Rangaunu, including invasive species removal, native planting and erosion control to protect ancestral waters.

Kerikeri Peninsula Conservation Charitable Trust to plant 1500 native trees, enhance wetlands and expand pest control, boosting forest regeneration, improving water quality and strengthening ecosystem resilience.

Maungatūroto Primary School to introduce beehives on school grounds, in collaboration with local beekeepers, to teach students about bees, beekeeping and sustainability.

Whangārei Girls’ High School for restoring the Manse St berm by removing invasive weeds and planting natives, with student-led planning and a new seed-raising and propagation area. The project supports hands-on conservation, biodiversity and kaitiakitanga (guardianship).

Air NZ received a total of 640 applications nationwide, with chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Kiri Hannifin calling the response “nothing short of inspiring”.

The impressive calibre of applications encouraged the airline to boost its funding from a planned $1m to $1.2m. The money comes from its Climate and Nature Fund.

Funding will be distributed by the end of June, with projects set to begin within the next 12 months.

