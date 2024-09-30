He pointed to an ancient taraire tree that was almost dead two years ago due to browsing by possums, but was now beginning to flourish thanks to regular trapping.

This ancient ancient taraire tree was almost dead two years ago due to browsing by possums, but is now beginning to flourish thanks to regular trapping.

It was little wonder the trees on the Maungataniwha Ranges were under pressure. Like forests elsewhere in New Zealand, they were battling to survive being foraged by huge numbers of a highly successful introduced pest.

Parsonson had caught 1250 possums in the past year.

The fur was plucked and sold to be blended with merino wool for warm, natural clothing.

The ungutted carcasses were rich with nutrients to enliven soil ecology, he said.

For fertilising purposes, he was offering 11 frozen possum carcasses for $35.

Sales were “ticking over” nicely, Parsonson said.

A recent social media post he made to advertise the availability of the dead possums for fertiliser drew much support from people applauding the initiative.

However, a few comments were a reminder that some New Zealanders were still “sleepwalking through life in Aotearoa without comprehension” of the damage predators were doing to our precious native ecosystems, Parsonson said.

He said anyone interested in supporting his fertiliser initiative could contact him via the Doubtless Bay Noticeboard page on Facebook,.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate focusing on a wide range of issues.