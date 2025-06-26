Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

On The Up: Northland students dive into conservation at Poor Knights Islands

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Matilda and Angela Mason from Otaika Homeschoolers group and Stella Watson from Tinopai School were blown away by the Poor Knights Islands dive. Photo / Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust

Matilda and Angela Mason from Otaika Homeschoolers group and Stella Watson from Tinopai School were blown away by the Poor Knights Islands dive. Photo / Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust

Nine dedicated young Northland conservationists had an immersive learning experience in one of the world’s top dive spots: the Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve.

The Northland students and their supporters joined other students from around New Zealand in the Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust‘s annual dive trip.

The youngsters were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate