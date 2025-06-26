Trust poutokomanawa (co-director) Samara Nicholas said it is fantastic to see the innovative, passion-driven action plans the tamariki come up with each year.

“A protected marine space like the Poor Knights shows them what effective conservation can achieve, and hopefully instils a lifelong sense of kaitiakitanga,” she said.

The Poor Knights trip, supported by DIVE! Tutukākā, Bobby Stafford-Bush Foundation and Wettie wetsuits, is in its 24th year.

Nicholas is confident it will continue long into the future.

“We’re hopeful it will keep going for another quarter century.

“It’s so vital we inspire our young environmental leaders, and give them the chance to protect our oceans for future generations.”

The nine Northland students and their adult supporters had the experience of a lifetime at the Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve. Photo / Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust

Matilda Mason from Otaika Homeschool group said she saw dolphins, a baby seal and fish of all sizes.

“It was unreal. Absolutely unreal,” she said.

Tinopai School students Stellar Watson and Tangaroa Rogers plan to use the experience to inspire the wider community, by creating a mural to highlight the importance of protecting the marine environment.

The school takes monthly water samples from its local waterways, with tamariki learning how to collect samples, undertake the testing and understand what the tests measure.

The annual trip for keen conservationists shows what effective conservation can achieve, says Samara Nicholas. Photo / Mountains to Sea Conservation Trust

Other Northland students chosen for the trip were Samuel Morrison from Bay of Islands International Academy, Otis Roughton from One Tree Point School, Israel Rapana from Onerahi Primary School, Sammy Evans from Ngunguru School, Kia Ora Taua from Aranga School and Maumahara Haika from He Puna Ruku Mātauranga o Whangaruru.

Nicolas said the trip was also supported by Lotteries, Whangārei Coastal Commuters, Schnappa Rock, the Matapouri Holiday Units and the agreement of Ngāti Wai.

Regional provider partners also help: Friends of Te Whanganui o Hei Marine Reserve Trust, Mountains to Sea Wellington, Tasman Bay Guardians, Nga Motu Marine Reserve Society and He Awa Ora, He Tai Ora, Healthy Rivers, Living Sea.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.