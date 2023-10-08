Whananaki local Noah Edwards won Northland Regional Council's Youth Environmental Leader Award for 2023. Photo / Tania Whyte

Noah Edwards is a prime example of a young person taking the role of kaitiaki [guardianship] seriously.

The 17-year-old Whananāki North local was recently given the Youth Environmental Leader Award by the Northland Regional Council for his work in ocean conservation.

His jam-packed CV features all things ocean, and his passion is reflected in his decision to leave Whangārei Boys’ High School earlier this year.

He acknowledged that school wasn’t quite for him - but he’s thriving.

Through Mountain to Sea Conservation Trust’s Experiencing Marine Reserves (EMR) programme, he’s participated in over 50 volunteer hours and is one of their top five volunteers in Te Tai Tokerau.

Edwards has played an instrumental role in the removal of 320 Mediterranean fanworms and also committed himself to helping eradicate the toxic seaweed Caulerpa.

Noah leads people on Experiencing Marine Reserves trips to show them unexplored habitats.

Edwards gets a sense of satisfaction from showing people what they often don’t get to see in their everyday lives.

Some of them can barely even swim, he said, and when he takes them out for a snorkel during an EMR open day, it opens up an entirely new world that they may then choose to enjoy in their own time.

The EMR marine conservation programme empowers schools and communities by providing hands-on experiences in the ocean.

He said part of showing people the ocean is reminding them that it’s not just a “resource”.

“You can actually show them the ecosystems, and you can actually get them to look at it. Hopefully, they can come back and help look after it,” Edwards said.

“I think it’s good to look after what we have. We always need the new generation of people to continue carrying that on.”

Noah Edwards in his second home.

Edwards also works for Dive! Tūtūkāka alongside doing his mahi with EMR.

Owner Kate Malcom said he’s known as their “go-to guy” after just a few months working for them.

“He’s quietly determined and taking every opportunity,” she said. “We give him an opportunity and he says yes.”

Edwards being on his way to a master’s level in diving and a diploma in outdoor leadership after just a few months working for Dive! Tūtūkākā speaks to that determination.

Malcom described Edward’s work with them as a “lilypad”, and knows when he is ready, he will move further ahead.

She said he is an example to other rangatahi because of that quiet determination, and her hope is that he inspires others to reach out if they don’t “fit in” with the schooling system.

Noah is on his way to becoming a skilled diver.

The Poor Knights Islands are a favourite spot of Edwards’ to explore, but he also said his local area of Whananāki is a familiar favourite and just a stone’s throw away.

Edwards said he will see where the current takes him - he wants to explore new waters and discover more of what’s out there.

His dad Jodi said they’re also working on getting him on a superyacht.

Malcom said she can’t wait to see where he ends up in five to 10 years.

“Knowing him, it will be something pretty damn cool,” she said.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie recently graduated from Massey University and has a special interest in the environment and investigative reporting.