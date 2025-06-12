Long-spined sea urchin at Poor Knights Marine Reserve. Photo / DoC

DoC marine technical adviser Dr Monique Ladds said the trial was the first coordinated removal effort that specifically targeted long-spined sea urchins in a New Zealand marine reserve.

“The goal is to slow the spread of urchin barrens in the Poor Knights while we continue to investigate long-term solutions.”

According to the department, the urchins graze on a wide range of marine life which threatens the rich biodiversity and communities of fixed marine animals — sponges, corals, and anemones — that cover the vertical reef walls and made the Poor Knights internationally renowned.

The urchins, which are native, have reportedly had a dramatic population boom believed to be because of warmer waters and fewer predators.

DoC said the number of urchins had increased more than elevenfold in the past 25 years.

“Unlike kina, which showed signs of natural decline under marine protection, long-spined sea urchins continued to expand.”

Ladd said last month’s removal work followed successful but smaller trials in 2023 which showed rapid recovery of the kelp and wall communities.

Follow-up surveys in July will help assess the effectiveness of the trial and guide decisions around future management.

“Although removals may help buy time in some areas, we know they are not a sustainable strategy for managing the scale of the problem,” Ladd said.

DoC was continuing to work with iwi, scientists and others to explore future options for protecting ecosystems within the Poor Knights Islands.

“This trial is one way we’re testing what’s possible. When we take action, nature can bounce back,” Ladd said.

Marine reserves managed by DoC are protected areas, and removing or harming marine life without a permit is illegal.