DoC marine technical adviser Dr Monique Ladds said the trial was the first coordinated removal effort that specifically targeted long-spined sea urchins in a New Zealand marine reserve.
“The goal is to slow the spread of urchin barrens in the Poor Knights while we continue to investigate long-term solutions.”
According to the department, the urchins graze on a wide range of marine life which threatens the rich biodiversity and communities of fixed marine animals — sponges, corals, and anemones — that cover the vertical reef walls and made the Poor Knights internationally renowned.