Rod McIvor, pictured, founded Marsden Estate Vineyard and Winery with his wife Cindy nearly 30 years ago. Photo / supplied

Rod McIvor, pictured, founded Marsden Estate Vineyard and Winery with his wife Cindy nearly 30 years ago. Photo / supplied

The largest contract wine-making facility in Northland – delivering vine-to-bottle services for more than 30 vineyards in the region – has been put on the market for sale.

Marsden Estate Vineyard and Winery in Kerikeri first laid down its roots in early 1993 when 4ha of vines were planted at the estate.

Founders Rod and Cindy McIvor's first harvest in 1995 showcased lesser-known varietals – such as the European-styled muscat, tempranillo and chambourcin.

Marsden Estate, under its own label, now produces a sparkling rose, pinot gris, sauvignon blanc, fume blanc, viognier, rose, chardonnay, muscat, tempranillo, chambourcin, pinotage, merlot, vigot syrah, and port.

Their wines have won numerous medals across a range of prestigious competitions that include the International Wine Show, the Royal Easter Show, the International Chardonnay Challenge, the Bragato Wine Awards, and the Siegelau International Wine Competition.

Marsden Estate has grown over the decades to the point where they now crush grapes and produce bottled wine for 32 Northland vineyards and boutique wine labels.

The winery's expansion has led to medals for contract-produced labels such as The Landing, Omata Estate, Morepork, Ft Pig, Dancing Petrel, Estuary Wine, Te Whai Bay, Paroa Bay, Brooke Lane, and Kainui.

Wine isn't Marsden Estate's only forte. The venue also operates a well-established lunch-only seven-days-a-week licensed restaurant. Its popularity sees it often selected to cater for weddings and corporate events.

Marsden Estate in Kerikeri is hitting the market for the first time since its 1993 inception. Photo / supplied

The winery's restaurant and function room are on track to rake in more than $1 million from lunch sales in the 2021/22 financial year.

Neighbouring the hospitality area - with its al-fresco options overlooking a parklike lake and gardens - is Marsden Estate's cellar door sales outlet.

Balancing its own grape production volume in synch with its high-margin distribution localised channels, the winery limits annual production to 28 tonnes from its now 3.2ha of vines.

In addition, sauvignon blanc and viognier grapes are purchased for the Marsden Estate label as needed. The winery's externally sourced supply is forecasted to increase to 20 tonnes by 2026.

In the current 2022 vintage, Marsden is on track to press 140 tonnes of contract-supplied grapes - an output forecast to increase to 276 tonnes by 2026.

Now Marsden Estate is being marketed for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Kerikeri.

Salespeople Alan Kerr and Irene Bremner said the business was a truly diversified viticultural entity.

"Marsden Estate derives the bulk of its income from third-party vineyard processing, thereby mitigating exposure to seasonal harvesting anomalies or changes in retail market buying patterns," Kerr said.

"Concurrently, 90 per cent of Marsden's own production is sold at full margin through its own channels, namely the on-site restaurant and function venue, and for casual sales through adjacent retail tasting room.

"Essentially, that business model underpins Marsden Estate's vertically integrated supply channel - minimising the industry-standard reliance on wine wholesaling agencies."

Kerr said any new owner of the multi-faceted business had the opportunity to potentially take on a shareholding investment from contract growers already supplying Marsden Estate - increasing their "skin in the game" in light of the viticulture sector's bright future.

Building infrastructure on the Wiroa Rd property consists of 1,200sq m of winery, hospitality, retail, staff amenities, and administrative space.

Under the umbrella of Marsden Estate's multiple revenue streams, the business employs three staff in the vineyard, three personnel in wine-making activities, six staff in its kitchen and front-of-house hospitality operations, and six staff in the retail outlet.