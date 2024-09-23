A man is facing charges following a report of an assault in Moerewa on Saturday. Police were called to a property at Taumatamakuku Cr about midday. One person was injured, but declined medical attention, a police spokesperson said. A 19-year-old man was arrested and now faces multiple charges, including injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court on Friday.

Drug incident

A drug-induced incident in the Far North on Saturday landed a young man in hospital. The man reportedly became heavily intoxicated after ingesting a psychedelic drug at Cable Bay, a police spokesperson said. About 4pm, the man allegedly damaged vehicles with members of the public inside in two separate incidents. It was terrifying for the victims who had their cars damaged, as well as being distressing for the man’s whānau, police said. The man was flown to hospital in a critical condition and police will consider charges when he recovers.

Disabled parking fines

Drivers misusing Far North mobility parking spaces will face a fine of $750 – up from $150 – as part of Government changes to infringement fees. The new fees from, October, 1 are the first increases in parking infringement fees in two decades. Fees for towing and impoundment are also rising in line with inflation. Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston said the increase for wrongly parking in a disability parking space reflects the seriousness of the offence, describing the actions of those who misuse disability spaces as “the epitome of arrogance”.







