Correction
The article about CCS Disability Action’s sale of its prime Whangārei land (Northern Advocate, September 21) incorrectly said in the headline the land is unused. This is not correct: the land is currently used by CCS as well as volunteer community group, Aroha Gardens.
Community Market Day
To continue diverting sports uniforms and textiles from landfills, contributing to land rejuvenation, Hotprintz and the ReSport Charitable Trust will be hosting a Community Clothing Market Day Sale. The event will be on October 5 at McKay Stadium, in Kensington. There will be t-shirts and hoodies from Hotprintz’s excess on offer for $5 to $10.
Moerewa assault