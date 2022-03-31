Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland property price rise highest in the country - but the market is cooling

4 minutes to read
Property prices in Northland rose by 7.4 per cent in the three months to the end of March - including by 8.3 per cent in Whangārei - but there are signs the market is slowing in Northland.

Property prices in Northland rose by 7.4 per cent in the three months to the end of March - including by 8.3 per cent in Whangārei - but there are signs the market is slowing in Northland.

By
Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor

Northland property values have risen by more than $63,000 in the past three months - higher than anywhere else in the country.

But the experts say there are signs both the regional and national markets

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.