Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

OneRoof: Northland average housing prices crack $900k after strongest quarterly growth across NZ

5 minutes to read
With an average property value of $2.235m, Langs Beach is Northland's most expensive suburb. Photo / Michael Cunningham

With an average property value of $2.235m, Langs Beach is Northland's most expensive suburb. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

The Northland market has done it: the region has cracked the $900,000 threshold for housing prices putting us on top of the list for quarterly growth.

Tai Tokerau has recorded a whopping growth of 7.9

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.