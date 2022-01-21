Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Nearly 19,000 more Northlanders in just three years

6 minutes to read
Richard and Sharron Cole retired to Northland in 2019. Photo / Tania Whyte Photo / NZME

By Imran Ali

Northland's population has shot up by nearly 19,000 in three years, a 10.5 per cent increase since 2018 – the biggest jump over that period in more than a quarter of a century.

