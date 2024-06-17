Northland Potholes group founder John Baird said it was “good news” the Government had responded to people’s concerns about potholes.

Northlanders who have had close calls with destructive potholes are cautiously optimistic that a funding boost will help fix the region’s roads and state highways.

But some say more is needed to bring the region’s storm-damaged roading network back up to scratch.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) confirmed on June 6 that it would deliver a record $2.07 billion for state highway pothole prevention and $1.9b for local road pothole prevention over the next three years.

The funding includes nearly $150 million for Northland’s local roads from 2024 to 2027, an increase of 58 per cent from the previous 2021 to 2024 allocation of $95m.

It also includes $216.4m for the region’s state highways.

John Baird, who created the social media group Northland Potholes in 2022 to improve road safety, said it was “good news” the Government had listened and responded to people’s concerns.

However, while state highways around the country and Auckland roads would benefit, Northland and other storm-damaged regions could do with some more, he said.

“When you get out to the regions, it’s not that much money when you boil it down.

“We get a 58 per increase which is great but it only amounts to $14m per year.

“We’re a couple of hundred million behind to fix the status quo – it’s going to scratch the top of the roading problems that we’ve got.”

Whangārei resident Danielle Gaudin, who was left without a car after she hit a cluster of potholes on State Highway 10 near Kerikeri last July, said it “would be really nice if that [the funding] actually happens”.

Gaudin’s car was so badly damaged she couldn’t afford to fix it, and she still relies on her mother-in-law’s car to get around.

“It’s a sore spot for us. To this day we don’t have a car.

“We ended up selling it for $1000 because we needed the money.”

Gaudin said the funding was “probably not enough, but it was better than nothing”.

“I hope the roads do get fixed, and that the money actually goes into the roads.

“We have to ensure that our car is roadworthy, but the roads aren’t roadworthy to drive on.”

Former roading contractor Keith Taylor, who worked on Northland roads throughout his career, has previously spoken out about being “absolutely disgusted” at the state of Northland’s highways.

The retired Whangārei resident said winter was already taking its toll on the roads.

“They’re going to have trouble this year because the road south [SH1] you can already feel the potholes when it’s raining.

“They’re [the Government] doing the best they can, because the books are in such bad shape. At least something’s getting done.”

Taylor wondered when the works would be completed.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen by the end of winter because you can’t fix them when it’s raining.

“Especially with the seal we’re getting now - they have to be completely dried out.”

Last year, over 62,000 potholes needed repair on state highways around New Zealand.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the funds would be used for resealing, rehabilitation, and drainage maintenance works.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.



