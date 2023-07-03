Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

Pothole damage on Northland state highways prompts mum to tell daughter to fly north rather than risk roads

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Hihi mum Lynley Stephens (right) has advised her daughter Daisy (left) to fly to the Far North rather than drive after her tyre blew out when she hit one of Northland's numerous potholes.

Hihi mum Lynley Stephens (right) has advised her daughter Daisy (left) to fly to the Far North rather than drive after her tyre blew out when she hit one of Northland's numerous potholes.

Northlanders fed up with playing dodgems on state highways splattered with potholes are modifying their cars or opting to use other modes of transport altogether rather than risk further damage.

It’s official - the number

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate