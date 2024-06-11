Truckies and motorists have welcomed a Government funding boost for pothole prevention and repairs. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Truckies and motorists are hailing a funding boost that would see the bane of their lives – the dreaded potholes – repaired and prevented to make Northland’s roading network safer.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) confirmed on June 6 that it would deliver a record $2.07 billion for state highway pothole prevention and $1.9b for local road pothole prevention over the next three years.

The funding will come from the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) and includes nearly $150 million for Northland from 2024 to 2027.

That’s an increase of 58 per cent from the current 2021 to 2024 allocation of $95m for the region.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said the funds would be used for “resealing, rehabilitation, and drainage maintenance works to ensure that NZTA and councils get our state highways and local roads up to the safe and reliable standards that Kiwis expect”.

“Our Government has inherited a significant backlog of road maintenance across the network.

“Last year, over 62,000 potholes needed repair on state highways around New Zealand.

“We are now catching up on the maintenance deficit to ensure that Kiwis and freight can get to where they need to go, quickly and safely.”

AA road safety spokesman Dylan Thomsen welcomed the investment in road maintenance.

Thomsen said it “will be music to the ears of many communities wanting to get their roads back to the standard they should be”.

“Roads from Cape Rēinga to Bluff are desperately in need of more investment in maintenance and repairs, and it is great to see the Government recognising that.”

Potholes have attracted a lot of unwanted attention over the last few years, particularly in Northland as many residents have had to fork out their hard-earned cash to fix damaged cars and tyres.

Before being elected in October 2023, National launched two major pothole campaigns to highlight the scourge on New Zealand roads that’s causing havoc for motorists.

Northland MP Grant McCallum – who launched a pothole campaign specific to Northland roads and state highways – said the additional funding is “good news for the north”.

McCallum said Northland’s roading network has been in “serious disrepair” after cuts to maintenance budgets in recent years.

“With drivers forced off the road and enormous car repair bills, the need for urgent action is clear.

“Northlanders need to know they can rely on our roading network to get around safely, quickly, and reliably.

“This is an important step to achieving that and getting New Zealand back on track.”

National Road Carriers Association chief executive Justin Tighe-Umbers said the funding boost was “good news for truck drivers”.

Potholes were a “continual hazard” for road freight deliveries as well as the general public, Tighe-Umbers said.

“We’ve seen record numbers of them, and a clear priority to address them is well overdue.

“Our potholed roads cause millions of dollars of damage to trucks and cause physical and mental health issues for drivers.

“We know of drivers who have stopped working because of the stress caused by our substandard roads.”

Transporting New Zealand interim chief executive Dom Kalasih said the fund “should make a huge dent in the pothole problem”.

“That’s not only good for our members, but it’s good for all Kiwi motorists.”

Kalasih said a recent study by the Ministry of Transport showed heavy trucks cover 76 per cent of their public sector roading costs, the most of all road users.

“Our truckies are more than happy to contribute via road user charges to a system that focuses on keeping the roads up to a high standard like this will do.”

Brown said the funding boost would deliver “real results” across the country.

“Boosting investment in pothole prevention will deliver a safe and efficient network for New Zealanders that increases productivity and supports economic growth.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.