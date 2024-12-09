The dogs reportedly roam Taipā Beach. Photo / Emma Liefting
A Northland woman suffered multiple puncture wounds during an attack by a pack of “dangerous”, roaming dogs on a Far North beach.
Last Wednesday, Kate Taylor-Reid parked her car at the far end of Taipā Beach and was walking along the accessway on to the beach when five dogs – four black and brown Staffordshire terriers and a white bulldog with a red collar – rushed up to her.
“Two latched on to my leg,” she said.
“The one attached to the top of my leg I tried to push away with my hand.
“I started screaming at the top of my lungs trying to get them to let go.”
Two of the staffies latched on to her leg biting her causing puncture wounds to her upper thigh. She suffered bruising, swelling and cuts to her arms and hands as she desperately tried to fend them off.
Following the attack, Taylor-Reid phoned her friends who drove her to Kaitāia Hospital, where her wounds were cleaned up and she received a tetanus shot and painkillers.
The 42-year-old project co-ordinator said something urgently needed to be done about the dogs to stop them from attacking again.
The canines roam in a pack and are known to locals who say they avoid the area.
“This morning [Thursday], I was still crying and shaking, I’m still in shock,” Taylor-Reid said.
“There are more bruises coming out on my arms and ankles that I didn’t really notice at the time.”
Taylor-Reid, who moved to the area two weeks ago, said Far North District Council (FNDC) animal control officers visited her on Thursday and took a full report.
Her post on social media sparked numerous comments that the dogs had attacked others with some fearing someone may be killed.
Several residents wrote they didn’t walk along that part of the beach anymore.