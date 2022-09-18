Voyager 2022 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland lifestyle block owners devastated after roaming dogs kill dozens of livestock

Jenny Ling
By
6 mins to read
Rural Kaikohe neighbours Lily Coleman and Wayne Johnston are devastated after roaming dogs killed and mauled dozens of their livestock. Photo / Jenny Ling

Residents of a rural Far North settlement want action taken after roaming dogs killed and mutilated dozens of their livestock, including sheep, lambs and chickens.

Wandering dogs have killed 34 sheep and lambs, one calf

