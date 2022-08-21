Advertisement

Northern Advocate

No pets allowed: Northland renters have to give up pets or go homeless

5 minutes to read
Renters Lisa Coyle, left, and Paige Coyle-White with Wags, left, Pippa, and Cat Potato. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Jaime Lyth

Northern Advocate Multimedia Journalist

Animal rescues are airing their concerns as strict rental rules force Whangārei families to either give up their pets or go homeless.

Finding a pet-friendly rental has so far proved to be impossible for Lisa

