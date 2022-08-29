Artist and writer Monika Welch and Tsar's owner Sean Scully have created a beautifully illustrated book about Tsar the adventure-loving Irish wolfhound. Photo / Jenny Ling

Artist and writer Monika Welch and Tsar's owner Sean Scully have created a beautifully illustrated book about Tsar the adventure-loving Irish wolfhound. Photo / Jenny Ling

He was Northland's most adored celebrity dog who captured hearts with his cheeky antics then broke them when he died.

Now Tsar the Irish wolfhound - who brought smiles to the faces of Covid locked-down Northlanders - will live on in a series of beautifully written and illustrated children's books set in the Bay of Islands.

The series, called The True Tails of Barnacles and Tsar, begins with the first book, The S'collarship Prize which is back from the printers and now available for sale.

Tsar's owner, Kerikeri resident Sean Scully, said the books are all about "fun".

"They're good for the Kerikeri community," he said.

"Hundreds of people told me 'Tsar got me through lockdown'.

"He would bring people happiness. It was really nice for a lot of people, he amused people immensely."

Tsar became an internet sensation during Covid lockdowns after Scully posted regular photos and videos of his beloved mutt in various scenarios on social media to cheer people up.

The quirky wolfhound made people smile through tough Covid lockdowns.

There were posts of the gentle giant wandering around Kerikeri, of him "scabbing" food from Subway, and walking uninvited into people's houses to scrounge for treats.

He also posted photos of Tsar "reading" chalked messages on blackboards such as "I must not go into homes if not invited first".

The books reference the social media posts and each has a slightly different theme.

Artist Monika Welch, who wrote the text for the books, said Tsar "entertained the public who were having a really rough time through Covid".

"He wandered, and he loved people and food, especially people with food," she said.

"It didn't matter whether they were in private homes or around town, he thought he was part of it all."

Sadly, after a few months of fame, Tsar was diagnosed with cancer and Scully made the difficult decision to farewell his canine friend of nine years on November 24.

Scully, who misses his mate but is realistic about the reality that even good dogs die, said the idea for the books came about after suggestions from Tsar's Facebook friends.

Tsar's Covid-era humour offered respite for locked down Northlanders and has been captured in a new book. Photo / supplied

Fate intervened when Scully and Welch bumped into each other on the street. Scully was looking for a writer, and Welch was recovering from an illness and needed a project to cheer her up.

After initially approaching publishing companies who didn't give him the time of day, Scully decided to self-publish the books, which now look "fantastic".

With drawings by freelance illustrator Gustavo Merlo from Argentina, they tell the "true tails of Barnacles and Tsar during the time of lockdowns and lunacy in 2021".

The S'collarship Prize is set in "Hairy-keri town" and is about Tsar's desire to attend school, and his mission to find the bronze biscuit which would afford him a scholarship.

The second book, First Rule of Dog School, is currently at the printers and will be available in October, and the third book, Tin Hats will be available from February.

A fourth book is already underway and will be about popular tourist spots Tsar loved to visit in the Bay of Islands.

The true tails of Barnacles and Tsar kicks off with the first book, The S'collarship Prize which is back from the printers and now available.

The books are aimed at 3 to 7-year-olds, but adults will enjoy them as well.

Already 48 copies of The S'collarship Prize have been snapped up by "dog fans" in the USA, England and Australia and the Waitangi Treaty Grounds also plan to stock them.

Scully is also pleased to announce there will soon be "a new community dog for the north."

Atlas the Irish wolfhound puppy will arrive in New Zealand on September 2, from his previous home at a Melbourne dog breeders.

At four months old, Atlas already weighs a healthy 30kg.

Scully has plans for more books about Atlas - but that's a tail for another time.

* The true tails of Barnacles and Tsar books are available for $24.95 from www.barnaclesacademy.com.

* Scully is also looking for local stockists. Email barnaclesacademy@gmail.com if you can help.