Some of the sheep that were mauled to death by a pair of roaming dogs on John and Lily Coleman’s Kaikohe property.
A pair of senior Northland farmers have issued a heartfelt plea to dog owners after 18 sheep and lambs were mauled to death or maimed so badly they had to be euthanised.
The attack follows a series of similar dog attacks on John and Lily Coleman’s property on the outskirts of Kaikohe in 2022, in which about two dozen sheep and lambs, along with a calf and several chickens, were mauled and killed.
This time much of the Colemans’ flock of ewes and their lambs, many of them twins, lay dead and dying in the paddock last Saturday morning after a deadly rampage the previous night.
“The [two] dogs were still chasing them around in the early morning when we went to feed our calves,” Lily said.
“They were dead in the paddock and there were lambs all over the place, mauled.