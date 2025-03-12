Northland university student Taiawa Edwards (Ngāpuhi, Ngātiwai, Te Rarawa and Te Aupouri) is one of eight recipients of a Te Waiu o Aotearoa Trust scholarships.

Administered by Westpac NZ, the scholarships were set up to promote, develop and provide for the education, advancement and employment opportunities of students of Māori descent.

This year the decision was made to increase the number of scholarships awarded from four to eight, to celebrate the 31 years of partnership between Te Waiu o Aotearoa Trust and Westpac.

Edwards is in his fourth year of a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Auckland. He spent the first 10 years of his life living overseas while his father was working in different financial roles, before the family returned to their farm in Northland.