Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland uni student one of eight scholarship recipients

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Northland university student Taiawa Edwards (Ngāpuhi, Ngātiwai, Te Rarawa and Te Aupouri) is one of eight recipients of a Te Waiu o Aotearoa Trust scholarships.

Northland university student Taiawa Edwards (Ngāpuhi, Ngātiwai, Te Rarawa and Te Aupouri) is one of eight recipients of a Te Waiu o Aotearoa Trust scholarships.

A Northland university student is one of eight recipients of the Te Waiu o Aotearoa Trust’s scholarships.

Administered by Westpac NZ, the scholarships were set up to promote, develop and provide for the education, advancement and employment opportunities of students of Māori descent.

This year the decision was made to increase the number of scholarships awarded from four to eight, to celebrate the 31 years of partnership between Te Waiu o Aotearoa Trust and Westpac.

Taiawa Edwards (Ngāpuhi, Ngātiwai, Te Rarawa and Te Aupouri) is one of the 2025 scholarship recipients.

Edwards is in his fourth year of a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Auckland. He spent the first 10 years of his life living overseas while his father was working in different financial roles, before the family returned to their farm in Northland.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I’ve been inspired by my dad – seeing what he’s done for our whānau, hapū and iwi ... I’m keen to also contribute.”

Alongside his studies, over the past few years Edwards has undertaken several internships at major banks.

“It’s been good to gain real world experiences while also applying what I’ve learned at university ... and it’s confirmed for me that I want to work in banking.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He said he’s grateful to have received a TWOA scholarship.

“It means a lot to me.”

One of the trustees overseeing the scholarships, Westpac NZ Poutiaki, director Māori strategy and indigenous inclusion Fonteyn Moses-Te Kani, said: “We had such great candidates it was difficult to choose our winners, so I’m thrilled we’re able to recognise eight individuals this year.

“The scholarships have been awarded to very talented people who are committed to being of service to their communities. The whakataukī ‘Kei ōu ringaringa te ao - the world is yours’ seems like a great reflection of this year’s recipients.”

Te Waiu o Aotearoa Trust was established in 1994 as an independent entity working to promote, develop and provide for the education, advancement and employment opportunities of students of Māori descent. As a partner, Westpac has administered the trust for the 31 years since its establishment.

Each year, the trust awards recipients each a $5000 grant to help with costs associated with their studies. Applications for the 2026 scholarships will open during Matariki.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate