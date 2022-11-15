Waitangi Treaty Grounds are one of Northland's main tourist attractions exposed to more than 7,000,000 Australians on breakfast TV. Photo / Supplied

Northland could see a bump in Aussie visitor numbers this summer following a major tourism promotion that featured in a top Australian television programme that reaches more than seven million viewers.

Australia's breakfast TV programme Today Show weather presenter Tim Davies did seven live crosses from the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and another seven from The Town Basin in Whangārei last month.

He also interviewed six Northland tourism operators live on air, showcasing their products through pre-recorded segments, with some operators already receiving enquiries from this exposure for Northland.

The Today Show live crosses were organised by Tourism NZ, with support from Northland Inc and Whangārei District Council.

Tourism New Zealand said the Today Show reaches more than seven million people and the live crosses resulted in an estimated advertising value of more than $4 million.

Beaumyn Wihongi of Ngawha Hot Pools was one of the tourism operators Davies interviewed and said such exposure across the ditch was huge for the region.

"There are geothermal pools in Australia but they are so far away so for Aussies, it's easier for them to experience the same in Northland, plus being in another country adds to the atmosphere," he said.

The co-chairman of Ngawha Waiariki Trust also featured in a similar tourism promotion, Trail Towns New Zealand, back in March that also aired in Australia.

"Six months later, we started getting visitors from Australia so these promotions are hugely important."

Waitangi National Trust chairman Pita Tipene welcomed the promotion and said now that New Zealand has re-opened its international borders, overseas visitors were keen to visit environmentally-friendly places and bi-lingual communities.

"The trust has a stated goal of getting every New Zealander to the Treaty grounds, sometimes in their lives, given its history but it's also about nation building."

Tipene said it was fantastic that a popular television show across the ditch showcased the best of tourism in Northland which hopefully prompted more Australian tourists to visit the region.

Ngawha hot pools was one of the tourist attractions in Northland that was featured by Today Show to millions in Australia. Photo / Supplied

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash yesterday said tourism electronic card transactions (TECT) in September 2022 throughout New Zealand increased overall compared to pre-Covid, September 2019 levels.

The monthly domestic TECT spend was up 24 per cent compared with September 2019 and International TECT spend up 2 per cent on the same period.

"We are also seeing the economic benefits of our Australian neighbours enjoying all that New Zealand has to offer. Monthly TECT spend from Australian cardholders was at 96 percent of pre-Covid September 2019 levels."

Northland Inc general manager destination Tania Burt said the Australian market was important to Northland's visitor industry as it represented the region's number one international market by a large margin.

"Visiting whānau and friends has traditionally been a driver of visitation for the Australian market to come to Taitokerau, with our broad range of walking and wildlife experiences, wine and food offerings, and Māori tourism popular activities while they are in the region.

"The exposure generated through the Today Show feature is great to showcase the experiences on offer across Northland, and particularly timely with Covid-19 travel restrictions now lifted," Burt said.

Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Northland Experiences/Twin Coast Cycle Trail, Carino Wildlife Cruises, Hundertwasser Art Centre, The Quay Restaurant, Tu Tika Tours, Kiwi North and Bike Northland were the other tourism operators that featured in the Today Show.

The Today Show also visited Auckland, Hamilton and the Waikato, and showcased a range of experiences and activities in those centres.