People keen to protect Northland heritage sites, including Pompallier Mission in Russell, can apply to work at several Heritage NZ sites in the region this summer. Photo / NZME

Those keen to enhance and protect New Zealand's heritage, and can tell a tale, can find work as some of Northland's premium heritage sites this summer.

Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is hiring and is particularly interested in hearing from people who can tell a good yarn or are keen to make some of the best coffees in the region.

"We're looking for a range of permanent, fixed term and casual staff at our properties, including Clendon House in Rawene, Pompallier Mission in Russell and the Kerikeri Mission Station," Heritage NZ manager assets, north, Natalie McCondach said.

"Roles include visitor hosts who welcome our visitors and lead tours of our properties, telling unique stories of these special places, as well as staff for our two cafes - the honey House at the Kerikeri Mission Station and the French Coffee House at Pompallier Mission."

Training will be provided and McCondach said this is an excellent opportunity for people looking to enter the tourism industry.

Those wanting to find out more should go to heritage.org.nz.

Crash injures one

One person received moderate injuries after a car crashed into a power pole in Moerewa. The collision, at the intersection of Plunket St and Main Rd was reported to police around 6.45am on Sunday. One ambulance responded and one patient was transported to Bay of Islands Hospital, a St John spokesperson said.

Online Lotto win

A ticket sold on MyLotto has won someone from Northland $1 million in Lotto First Division on Saturday.

The winning Lotto numbers were 12, 17, 18, 22, 25 and 27, with the bonus number 38.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday and will be worth $12m on Wednesday.

New sponsor for rescue helicopter

The Kaipara Moana Remediation Programme (KMR) is now sponsoring the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

The KMR, established less than a year ago, is one of New Zealand's largest catchment restoration programmes.

KMR leader Pou Tātaki Justine Daw said the organisation was thrilled to be supporting the rescue helicopter service.

Northland Rescue Helicopter chief executive Craig Gibbons said he was grateful for their support, as the service needed $1m in donations annually to fund operations.

"I am aware of the great work the KMR are doing to enhance the environment and restore the health of the Kaipara Harbour," Gibbons said. "We fly numerous missions to the Kaipara every year and around 1200 across Northland."