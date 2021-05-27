Northland shooting: police name men found dead on Awarua farm

Police investigating the scene of Monday's shooting in Awarua, near Kaikohe. Photo / Michael Cunningham

27 May, 2021 12:46 AM 2 minutes to read

Northland police have named the two men discovered dead on a remote Awarua farm following Monday's shooting.

Sean William Wright, 50, from Kerikeri and Ian Desmond Bullen, 54, from Awarua were found on a dairy farm on Mangakahia Rd, about 15km southeast of Kaikohe, by police responding to a firearm call out.

Detective inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland CIB, said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the shooting.

Earlier police investigations had revealed the two men were known to one another.

The grief-stricken families of the both men have asked for privacy as they mourn their loved ones – a request echoed by police.

A police spokeswoman acknowledged the impact the shocking incident had on the small rural community.

She said police were providing ongoing support to Wright and Bullen's loved ones.

"Our deepest sympathies are with them at this devastating time."

Officers discovered the bodies of Wright and Bullen when they descended on the property around 7am after a call from a farm worker reported the sound of gunshots.

Prior to police, an ambulance had been phoned, with one dispatched by St John to the remote location.

On Monday, the farm - particularly the yard where a milking shed was located - was the scene of a police probe where a forensics trailer could be spotted.

Police tape stretched across the entrance to the property and officers patrolled the cordon while officers examined the scene at the dairy farm.

Following the scene examination that wrapped up on Monday evening, Tuesday saw the police presence replaced with farm workers and vehicles back to their usual business.

Police are investigating the deaths on behalf of the Coroner.