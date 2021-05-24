Two men found dead on Awarua farm by Northland police called to shooting knew each other

Police were examining a dairy farm in Awarua, near Kaikohe, where they discovered two men following reports of a shooting. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A serene stretch of Awarua farmland was the scene of a double tragedy yesterday as Northland police, while responding to a shooting, discovered the bodies of two men.

Police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the shooting that unfolded shortly after 7am, and said the two men were known to each other.

A call to police regarding a firearm incident drew officers to a remote farm on Mangakahia Rd, about 15km southeast of Kaikohe, where they located the pair deceased.

Prior to police, an ambulance had been phoned with one dispatched by St John to the remote location.

Detective inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland CIB, said their investigations had revealed the two men appeared to know each another.

Signs of a police investigation were obvious at the scene yesterday as a forensics trailer could be seen inside the yard where a milk truck, tractor as well as silos were present.

A Northland police officer monitors the cordon preventing anyone from entering the property where yesterday's shooting unfolded. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police tape stretched across the entrance to the property and officers patrolled the cordon while officers examined the scene at the dairy farm.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, was shocked the small community was the setting for such a tragic event.

She said the following days could be tough as locals potentially learned more about who their community had lost.

Police patrol the cordon while forensics and other officers examine the yard in which police made their tragic discovery. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Another resident approached by the Advocate reported hearing nothing unusual as he went about his Monday morning.

Property records indicated the company Man O'War Dairies Limited was the owner of the farm and several others in the area.

A spokesman for Man O'War politely declined to comment on yesterday's shooting out of respect for the men.

Police had contacted the next of kin and reached out to the men's families with potentially more information expected to be released today.

The shootings were the latest in Northland.

Northland police are investigating the shooting of a woman in the Mid North last week.

Officers were called to reports of an altercation at a property in Waimate North, not far from the historic mission house, just before 1am on Monday, May 17.

Some time later, a woman arrived at Whangārei Hospital with a gunshot wound. She was not transported by emergency services.

And on May 7 no one was inside a house on Brunner Tce in Kamo when it was targeted in a drive-by shooting, believed to be gang-related, around 6.30pm.

Shortly after the shooting a stolen white Toyota Hiace van was found burning less than 1km away at the end of Lewis St. Visible signs of the blaze remained on the road at the end of the quiet 200m long cul-de-sac.