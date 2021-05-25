Northland police continue investigation into Awarua farm shooting

Northland police investigate the scene of yesterday's shooting in Awarua, around 15km south of Kaikohe. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police are continuing to investigate a shooting on a Northland farm yesterday where two men were discovered dead.

By late Monday evening police had wrapped up a scene examination on the dairy farm on Mangakahia Rd in Awarua, around 15km southeast of Kaikohe.

Officers were first called to the property shortly after 7am after receiving a report of a firearm incident. The bodies of two men were found in the area by police.

St John ambulance received the first call regarding the emergency and responded by dispatching an ambulance to the scene.

Detective inspector Rhys Johnston, of Northland CIB, said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the shooting.

Investigations into the incident revealed the men were known to one another.

Post-mortems took place yesterday and were expected to continue into today.

''Police are supporting the families of the deceased men, who we are not in a position to name at this time,'' Johnston said. ''We expect to be able to release their identities later this week.''

The remote dairy farm was cordoned off yesterday with police tape stretched across the entrance to the property and officers stationed at the start of the driveway.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, was shocked that the small community was the setting for such a tragic event.

She said the following days could be tough as locals potentially learned more about who their community had lost.