Tan said after eight years of planning, it is hard to accept the decision. He is yet to decide if he will appeal.

The proposal was for a service station for light and heavy vehicles; food, drink and retail activities including a drive-through fast-food restaurant; dedicated parking; public toilets, picnic area and playground; two residential apartments for site management; earthworks to raise the site above the 100-year flood plain; plus associated landscaping, services and land remediation.

The site was to be accessed with a new southbound off-ramp from SH1, as well as left-turn-only entrances and exits, with motorists expected to use the roundabout at the corner of SH1 and SH15.

The commissioners, Rachel Dimery (chair) and Michael Parsonson rejected the application because of the significant adverse effects on road safety.

Their decision released earlier this month said motorists unfamiliar with the area could make a sudden turn on SH1 to access the site, with fatal consequences.

“The potential adverse effects of motorists seeking to access the site and attempting an unexpected U-turn are severe, with the potential to result in fatalities.”

The commissioners also found a full upgrade of the roundabout at SH1/SH15 was needed before the service centre was up and running, but transport experts could not agree on what the upgrade should be.

While the proposal would have some positive benefits by enabling employment, servicing long-haul drivers and enhancing riparian margins, these did not outweigh the negative impacts, the commissioners concluded.

But Tan believed traffic safety concerns could be mitigated at this site because motorists are already slowing down for the roundabout.

He believed the proposal helped road safety by providing somewhere for people to stop and would prevent U-turns because it was on the side of the highway that is under-serviced.

The Cambodian-born resident, who has lived in Northland for 20 years, said it is the first time he has tried to do a development.

“It’s like my dream – all my life I have worked in a cafe and this is something that I wanted to do.”

Two other service centres proposed for Bream Bay are still being considered.

NZ Venture Properties, which is proposing an unmanned service station and truck stop on Mountfield Rd, had hearings conclude on August 14.

Vaco Investments (Waipu Project), which has proposed a commercial centre and service centre on the corner of SH1 and Millbrook Rd, will have a hearing in October.

