The road joins SH1 almost directly opposite the entrance to the popular Department of Conservation Uretiti Camp, near the end of passing lanes, where lay-bys are used for a police weigh station and driver reviver events, said resident David Ogle in his submission, which included the petition.

The development is also on a recognised flood plain opposite a DoC park and pristine coastline, will destroy the night sky view for locals and will affect the rural character of the area, he said.

Other submitters reflect Ogle’s concerns, noting that for all the negative impacts, the service station will not create jobs because it will be unmanned.

NZ Venture Properties said the proposal will provide necessary services for motorists using SH1 and travelling between Northland and Auckland, with no such facility existing now.

“The proposal will assist in providing a service to the growing area in a safe and efficient manner,” it said in an assessment of environmental effects.

Two days have been set aside for the hearing at Whangārei District Council’s offices.

Another service station and commercial complex is also being considered for the corner of SH1 and Millbrook Rd in Waipu - about 7km south of Mountfield Rd.

Vaco Developments (Waipu Project) applied last year for resource consents to develop the Waipu Gateway Service Centre.

The proposal includes 24-hour service station, fast-food restaurants with drive-throughs, cafes, shops, showrooms and light industrial or commercial services.

More than 20 submitters were opposed to the development, concerned it could cause traffic problems, flooding, pollution and devastate existing businesses. Those in support said it will provide much-needed services and jobs in the area.

Whangārei District and Northland Regional Councils appointed independent hearings commissioners David Hill (chair) and Dr Lee Beattie to hear and decide on the application, with hearings originally to be held in April.

However, Vaco Developments asked for more time to redesign the proposal and a hearing is now set for October 14 and 15 at Whangārei District Council’s offices.

Ruakākā Developments’ proposal on state highway

The stretch of State Highway 1 south of Whangārei is already dangerous, residents say. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A decision is pending for a third service centre in the area, this time for 2533 SH1, Ruakākā - 6km north of Mountfield Rd.

The proposal by Ruakākā Developments includes refuelling for cars and trucks, food and drink outlets, a convenience store, a rest area for drivers, a playground and amenity space.

Ruakākā Developments first applied for consent from Whangārei District Council in 2021, with nine submitters against the proposal, eight in support and one neutral.

The proposal was put on hold until this year, with a hearing run in June by independent hearing commissioners Rachel Dimery (chair) and Michael Parsonson.

The applicant made a final written reply on July 12 and the commissioners say they will release a decision in due course.

Work started on Port Marsden Service Centre

Meanwhile, another service centre in Ruakākā is going ahead, 13 years after it was first consented.

Wolf 2008 is developing the Port Marsden Service Centre on Port Marsden Highway, just off SH1 and almost next door to Ruakākā Developments’ proposal.

The centre will include a motel and truck stop, caravan parking, service station, fast-food outlets, shops and storage on a 28ha site.

Earthworks have started but were put on hold earlier this year while a major operator made changes to the layout, said one director, Whangārei businessman Barry Trass.

The changes have been finalised and earthworks will start again once the winter halt on earthworks is lifted, hopefully in September, he said.

Trass said it will take about 18 months for the earthworks and roading to be done before operators can start building their stores.

But the progress is good news after more than a decade of delays caused by a downturn in the economy and the Global Financial Crisis, he said.

“We’re very happy how it’s progressing. People are starting to realise that place is going ahead.”

