Northland's coldest day of the year overnight Thursday/Friday saw residents in some parts of the region wake up to light frosts, including on windscreens. Photo / NZME

Northland's coldest night of the year left parts of the region with light frost on Friday morning - and MetService says more of the same could be due on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the hour between 7am and 8am on Friday produced the coldest temperatures of the year in Northland - just over two weeks away from the official end of winter.

Whangārei recorded 3.7C, Kaitaia 3.4C, Kaikohe 3C, Dargaville 4C and Kerikeri 4C - all between 7am and 8am - the lowest recorded at each centre so far this year.

James said ideal conditions - a high pressure system, with few clouds, clear, long, nights - were behind the winter chill and driving the temperatures down.

''When you get those conditions that's when you are going to get those cold mornings.''

He said Northland could expect similar conditions on Saturday and Sunday, but it was too early to say if the mercury would get as low as it did Friday morning.

''There have also been some southwesterlies over Northland and this will also bring a shower or two to the western parts of the region, but it will be relatively fine on the east, although cold.

''It's been quite a mild winter right across the country so far this year so the cold temperatures now will really stand out.''

And while Northlanders would have been feeling the cold on Friday morning, it was nothing compared to parts of the South Island where the temperature dropped to -7C.