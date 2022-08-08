Kerikeri's Stone Store is shrouded in mist. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Northlanders woke to a thick blanket of fog today disrupting early flights and making the morning commute more challenging for some.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said a dense fog covered the region all the way from the Kaipara Harbour to the Far North.

Morning mist blankets Kerikeri's main street. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A small number of flights in and out of both Whangārei and Kerikeri Airports were delayed and two flights between Kerikeri and Auckland were cancelled due to weather.

Fog has made visibility tough along Riverside Drive in Whangārei. Photo / Rachel Ward

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the delays were due to the wait for the fog to clear.

Emergency services were called to two separate vehicle crashes on State Highway 1 in Waipū and in Raumanga both around 7.30am.

Glassey said the heavy mist was the result of last night's downpours.

As temperatures cooled overnight the leftover moisture condensed into fog, he said.

"The fog is expected to clear but that's not going to be until later this morning. It could stick around for a while."

Police advice for driving in fog

• allow extra time

• drive to the road and weather conditions

• slow down and be prepared for unexpected hazards

• allow greater following distance between you and the vehicle ahead

• Check weather, travel conditions and traffic information on our highways before you set off

Have a great photo of the foggy conditions around your area? Send us your snap by emailing reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz