Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

'The new normal': Northlanders urged to prepare for winter downpours, summer droughts

6 minutes to read
Omaunu Rd, near Kaeo, vanishes under water after heavy rain on July 25. Photo / David Fisher

Omaunu Rd, near Kaeo, vanishes under water after heavy rain on July 25. Photo / David Fisher

By
Peter de Graaf

Reporter

One of the wettest and warmest July months ever recorded in Northland has a climate scientist warning the region to get ready for "a new normal" of winter downpours coupled with summer droughts.

Newly released

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei