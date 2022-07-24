The Kaeo River has burst its banks after a night of heavy rain. Photo / Supplied

Schools are closed, thousands are without power and roads have been affected by flooding and slips across Northland.

Northland police have urged motorists to avoid non-essential travel due to surface flooding, slips and low cloud across the region.

Emergency services are in attendance at a slip on SH11 near Lemon's Hill that has blocked both lanes.

Surface flooding and rising tides have also severely affected several roads and bridges, including on SH10, Kaeo and Oromahoe, SH1 Whakapara and areas of Horeke, Moerewa and SH12, Taheke, a police spokesperson said.

Low cloud is also affecting visibility on SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills.

"A significant number of roads will continue to be affected by the combined rainfall and impending high tide, so motorists are asked to stay home if they do not need to travel," the police spokesperson added.

Whangārei District Council has warned of flooding on Whananaki North Rd, making it impassable in a low spot eight to 10km from the highway.

There is also surface flooding and a slip partly blocking a lane on Whangārei Heads Rd, the Council posted on Facebook.

Ngunguru Rd, Harris Rd, One Tree Point Rd, Cullen Rd, Mill Rd and Russell Rd have all been affected by slips, surface flooding or fallen trees. There is also a tree blocking one lane on Cemetery Rd, Maunu.

Flooding was also reported on Omaunu Rd and State Highway 10 near Kaeo. A Northland Regional Council camera showed the river near Kaeo had burst its banks.

There are also reports of significant surface flooding near Rangiahua Bridge on SH1 between Ōkaihau and Mangamuka.

MetService issued an orange heavy rain warning for Northland, beginning at 8pm yesterday and ending at 10pm today.

A strong wind warning is in place until 7pm tonight for severe northeast gales gusting to 120km/h in exposed places.

Surface flooding on Whangārei Heads Rd, Solomons Point. Photo / Tania Whyte

The weather service warned of peak intensities of 15 to 20mm of rain per hour this afternoon and evening.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said the east of Northland received between 90mm and 110mm of rain overnight. Kerikeri recorded 114mm to 9.30am.

There is more rain predicted this afternoon and evening, Miller said.

"We'll still see some heavier falls later today. We should start seeing it easing towards the evening."

MetService warned motorists about surface flooding and hazardous driving conditions on its website.

The rain was expected to turn to showers late this evening, with a showery rather than rainy day tomorrow, Miller said.

A number of schools in the region have closed due to adverse weather conditions.

Peria School is closed due to flooding and "unsafe weather conditions", it posted on social media. Pamapuria School is also closed, due to a power outage.

Kaeo Primary School principal Paul Barker said the decision was made to close the school after it was deemed unsafe for the buses to travel in the weather.

"If the buses can't travel, the kids can't get here. So, we are closed."

The school and bus service provider would investigate and monitor what happened today.

The school would start as normal if things improved, said Barker.

Rainbow Falls in Kerikeri after 114mm of rain. Photo / Supplied

"Everybody ringing me today is telling me it is unpassable up by the new bridge and Maunu Road, where a majority of our kids live. We just have to wait and see what's happening today.

"It is just not worth hopping onto the bus when you are not sure that everyone is safe."

Barker said the school did not have any power outages so far, but would remain cautious.

Students from Whangaroa College, Totara North School, Kura Kaupapa Maori at Matauri Bay, among other schools, also had a rain-induced holiday.

Frank Stuart of Stuart's school bus service provider in Kaeo said people in the area were used to flooding and it was just one of those things that happened.

"We decided to cancel the service as the water levels were still up this morning. Hopefully everything will be back to normal by tomorrow."

There are a number of power outages in the Far North, including in Peria, Paihia, Haruru, Coopers Beach, Mitimiti and Waimamaku. These outages have affected around 2500 customers.

Power outages have also been reported further south, near Kaiwaka, Tangowahine, Arapohue and Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd.