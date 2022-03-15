Northland police respond to potential shooting in Kaikohe

Mangakahia Rd, just north Ngapuhi Rd down to Ngapipito Rd, is closed with diversions in place. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Far North police are responding to an incident unfolding in Kaikohe after a man was reportedly shot.

Details remain scarce but a police spokesperson did say emergency services were called to Mangakahia Rd around 12.30pm after reports a person had received gunshot wounds.

"One person has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries," they said.

Mangakahia Rd, just north Ngapuhi Rd down to Ngapipito Rd, is closed with diversions in place.

The spokesperson said police were making enquiries as to the people involved.

They asked anyone with information to contact police on 105, and quote file number P049922353 or to anonymously phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police did not confirm whether the potential shooting was linked to yesterday's brawl that took place less than 5km away on Kaikohe's main street.

Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said police were called to a fight on lower Broadway, near the junction with Raihara St, around 1.50pm on Monday.

Police stopped this Toyota Estima on State Highway 10, near Oromahoe, thought to be connected to an incident Kaikohe on Monday afternoon. Photo / Peter de Graaf

It appeared one man had been assaulted by a number of other men and had suffered injuries to his head and body. The suspects then left in a vehicle.

The man was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital in a moderate condition. He was later transferred to Whangārei Hospital.

The fight was thought to be gang-related but there was no evidence a firearm had been used.

Police later located the suspects' vehicle travelling north on State Highway 10 at Oromahoe, just south of Kerikeri.

The occupants were taken back to Kaikohe station where they were being interviewed by police.

The enquiry was ongoing, Robinson said.

He urged anyone with information about the Broadway incident, or who had CCTV or dashcam footage, to call police on 105 quoting file number P049913407.

Information could also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.