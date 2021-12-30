Busy night in Whangārei: Car thefts, aggravated assault and ramraids

Platypus Whangārei manager Ashlee Johnson and assistant manager Taylor Dackers outside the shop after it was ram raided the previous night. Photo / Tania Whyte

Platypus Whangārei manager Ashlee Johnson and assistant manager Taylor Dackers outside the shop after it was ram raided the previous night. Photo / Tania Whyte

Multiple complaints of car theft, ram-raid robberies and aggravated assault kept Whangārei police busy on Wednesday night.

Police are investigating whether there is a link between events Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday.

Platypus Shoes Whangārei on Cameron St was robbed at midnight, offenders driving a vehicle into the shop.

A couple of hours later, around 2.30 am, a vehicle smashed into the Bank St Foodmart. No one was in the shop at the time.

Soon after the Bank St robbery, an aggravated assault took place at the Kamo Rugby and Squash Club Car Parking at 3 am.

The front door of Bank Street Foodmart is smashed after the previous night's ram raid. Photo / Tania Whyte

A couple were attacked by a group of youths. They were taken to hospital for medical care.

Meanwhile, several cars were stolen from Denby Cres, Onerahi, and Weaver St.

Northland Police are appealing to the public with any information to come forward and assist the police investigation.