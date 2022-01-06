Northland news in brief: Manhunt continues after stabbing, shooting; and Lotto success

Police raced to Ōtiria Rd after reports of a stabbing followed by two people turning up at hospital with gunshot wounds. Photo / Glenn Taylor

Police are seeking a Northland man involved in an altercation west of Moerewa that left one man with a stab wound and two with gunshot wounds. Senior Sergeant Phil Le Comte, of Mid North police, said that about 12.30pm on December 30 police responded to reports of a stabbing at an Ōtiria Rd address. ''When police arrived the alleged offenders had decamped in a vehicle leaving a male occupant of the address with superficial facial injuries." Soon after, police spotted the vehicle at Bay of Islands Hospital, where two occupants had presented with minor injuries resulting from the discharge of a firearm, Le Comte said. Several people had been spoken to and four had been charged over the initial altercation, but police were still seeking a known male for the discharge of a firearm.

Local Lotto winner

A ticket sold in Northland was among seven nationally that each won $28,096 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The ticket was sold at Whangārei Pak N Save. Lotto and Powerball were not struck. The winning numbers were 9, 15, 17, 32, 37 and 38, with the bonus number 20 and Powerball number 5.

15-year-old missing

Police are urgently calling on the public to help them find a missing Kaikohe 15-year-old as concerns grow for his safety. Kamera Harris was last seen in Palmerston North on January 2. He has family in Masterton and Northland so may have travelled to those areas. Given his age and the time that has passed since his disappearance, police are increasingly worried about his welfare. They ask anyone who has seen Kamera, or knows where he is, to contact police urgently on 111. ''If anyone sees Kamera we would ask that they please call 111 rather than approach him,'' a police spokesperson said. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Teen crash victim named

Police have named the 17-year-old who died in a head-on crash at Pukenui, north of Kaitāia, on December 29 as Eden Harry Absolum Cortland. Eden lived in Whangārei but had been studying at Dilworth School in Auckland. A further six people were hurt in the crash, with one of them — a mother travelling with two children and a grandparent — flown to hospital in a critical condition.

Motorcyclist farewelled

The man who died in a motorcycle crash at Kaihu, north of Dargaville, on January 2 has been named as Steven Wayne King of Kaikohe. The 57-year-old, a member of Tu Tangata Riders and the Man Up movement, was farewelled with a service at Taheke Marae on Thursday. Friends held a memorial ride around the Far North.