Northland police get their man after dog tracks him across farm for 90 mins

A wanted gang member who allegedly crashed a stolen car then tried to flee with an unsuspecting motorist was nabbed after a 90-minute foot chase across Mid North farmland.
The drama began when a Nissan Tiida was taken during a burglary at Montrose Rd, between Kerikeri and Waimate North.
Police spotted the stolen car on Thursday but the driver allegedly refused to stop. They pulled out after a short pursuit.
Shortly after 5pm, however, Senior Sergeant Phil Le Comte said police were called to a crash on Pokapu Rd, west of Moerewa.
The occupant left on foot then waved down an unsuspecting motorist and got a lift.
As police were heading to the crash they pulled over the other vehicle and saw the passenger jump out and flee into nearby farmland.
After a short foot chase, police cordoned off the area and brought in a dog, which tracked the offender for 90 minutes across a Ngapipito Rd dairy farm.
The dog handler then saw the offender and was able to direct other officers, using a farmer's quadbike, to intercept him.
Le Comte said the 35-year-old gang member from Kaikohe was wanted for earlier, extensive offending.
He was also the subject of a similar chase last month but on that occasion he managed to get away.
■ Takawaenga Lee Poa appeared in the Kaikohe District Court today
charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a pipe for smoking methamphetamine, and possession of an offensive weapon (a machete).
He also faced charges related to an incident on August 29 of assaulting police using a car as a weapon, two counts each of failing to stop for police and driving while disqualified (third or subsequent).
More charges may follow.
Poa was refused bail and is next due in court on October 5.