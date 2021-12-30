Bay of Islands police, publicans prepare for 'uncharted' New Year's Eve under Covid

Police on Marsden Rd in Paihia during previous New Year's festivities. No one's quite sure what to expect this year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police are preparing for all eventualities tonight amid uncertainty over how Northlanders will welcome in the New Year during the Covid era.

As in previous years Mid-North Police will base their operations in Paihia, normally the region's New Year's Eve hotspot.

However, with Paihia's traditional midnight fireworks show cancelled and a 100-customer limit at bars and restaurants because of red ''traffic light'' restrictions, it's not clear whether revellers will opt to spend the last hours of 2021 in the Bay of Islands town.

As of midnight last night Northland is the only region still in red. In the orange setting there is no limit on the number of people in bars and restaurants if vaccine passes are used.

Mid-north Senior Sergeant Phil Le Comte said he didn't know how locals and visitors would mark the arrival of 2022.

''We're hoping for a safe and happy New Year but this is uncharted territory for us. Despite the fact Paihia doesn't have a fireworks display this year police intend to continue their deployment of staff to Paihia, as is normal for this time of year.''

The police operation would be ''fluid and dynamic'' and ready to respond to other coastal areas such as Russell and Taupō Bay, he said.

As in previous years Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu would be in charge of the New Year's Eve operation, which would be based at Paihia police station.

Custody vans would shuttle anyone arrested to the police cells in Kaikohe.

Anyone who had to appear in court would be taken to the Whangārei police cells overnight, Le Comte said.

Fireworks launched from a barge moored between Paihia and Russell marked the start of 2021 but 2022 won't get the same explosive start. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Meanwhile, licensed premises in the Bay of Islands, which would normally be packed to the gunnels instead have to try to cover their costs with far smaller crowds.

Vinnie Pivac, who manages The Dock on the Paihia waterfront, would usually have 600-700 customers dancing to a big-name band such as The Feelers.

This year he has already sold all 100 tickets he can offer and has a waiting list of another 200-300 people keen to get in.

The band, Colibri, is made up of former members of popular covers band JPG.

Pivac said he wasn't sure how the night would pan out but, with no fireworks, he expected fewer people on the streets.

Police check revellers at Paihia's Maiki Hill during previous New Year's Eve celebrations. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Meanwhile, anyone thinking of buying beers and celebrating on the beach is also out of luck — a liquor ban for public places in Paihia is firmly enforced on New Year's Eve.

Private gatherings are allowed under the red setting but limited to 100 people with vaccine passes or 25 people without.

Celebrations are also likely to be subdued on the Karikari Peninsula, where the Department of Conservation campground at Maitai Bay — usually packed with holidaymakers at this time of year — has been closed amid local concerns about Covid-19.

The fire-prone peninsula is also subject to a temporary fireworks ban imposed the week before Christmas. It will remain in force until further notice.

One thing that is likely to be in Northlanders' favour is the weather, thanks to a high-pressure system moving over the country just in time for New Year's Eve.

The forecast is for daytime temperatures in the mid-20s, light winds and a welcome drop in humidity.