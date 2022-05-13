Northland news in brief: Protest at Whangārei Library; daily Covid cases; new cops for Northland

A poster advertising the Rainbow Storytime NZ event at Whangārei Library on Friday. Photo / Mike Dinsdale





Whangārei Library makes no apologies for hosting a rainbow event for children, despite a protest against the show. Up to 20 people protested outside the library yesterday against the hosting of Erika & CoCo Flash's Rainbow Storytime NZ Tour, which held two shows there. During the 10am show three noise-emitting devices, which had been hidden in nearby library shelves, went off, making loud buzzing noises. But the show carried on and the 12 children and parents carried on singing, dancing and reading books. Protest organiser David Foote said the group was against the show - which he described as promoting perversions - being presented to children. Library manager Paula Urlich said she was happy to have the show in the library after it had successfully toured other libraries around the country for the past two years.

Update on Covid case numbers

There were 224 new cases of Covid-19 notified in Northland on Friday. These include 77 cases in Far North District, 130 cases in Whangārei District and 17 cases in Kaipara District. There are now 1437 active cases in Northland. In total 31,920 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Northland and there are eight cases in hospital in the region.

Steering Group members named

Steering Group members have been announced to guide Te Ōhanga Rautaki Whānui o Te Tai Tokerau, the Northland Regional Economic Development Strategy. The Tiriti o Waitangi based strategy will be intergenerational and developed in partnership with iwi and hapū, communities, business and industry sectors alongside local and central government. The Steering Group consists of Justice Heteraka, Shane Witehira, Blanche Murray, Carol Berghan, Lindsay Faithfull, Mihi Harris, Sir Brian Roche, Liz Oliver, Justin Blaikie, Kathryn De Bruin, Tania McInnes and a representative of Te Kahu o Taonui, the regional Iwi Chairs Forum. Regional economic development agency Northland Inc chairwoman Nicole Anderson said she is thrilled with the diversity, and range of skills that the Steering Group brings together.

New police officers for North

Northland will get three new officers from the latest wing to graduate from the police training college. Wing 353 graduated last week after 16 weeks at the Royal New Zealand Police College. Prominent in the haka for the graduation of the 71 new officers was Constable Tui Baker, who was a teacher for 12 years in Kaitaia. Baker is fluent in te reo Māori and has competed at two Matatini kapa haka competitions with Muriwhenua Kapa Haka roopu. "I believe haka is an important part of wellbeing and connection to te ao Māori," she said.

Correction

A headline published in the Northern Advocate on Friday, May 13 inaccurately reported Heta Lloyd shot at police during a chase in 2018. The Advocate would like to clarify he fired shots in the air - not at officers. The indirect fire was a factor in Justice Fitzgerald's decision not to impose a Three Strikes sentence on Lloyd. The Advocate apologises for any harm the incorrect headline may have caused.