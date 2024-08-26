Advertisement
Northland news in brief: NZTrio coming to Whangārei, Mill Road Vets’ emergency generator stolen

NZTrio, that is Ashley Brown (cello), Somi Kim (piano) and Amalia Hall (violin) will be performing in Kerikeri and Whangārei in October. Photo / Katherine Brook

NZTrio on tour

The celebrated NZTrio are set to present the final instalment of their 2024 series with “Triptych 3: Untamed Hope”, traversing to the far reaches of the country with 13 performances taking place, including two in Northland. NZTrio – Somi Kim (piano), Ashley Brown (cello) and Amalia Hall (violin) – are renowned for their eclectic repertoire, outstanding talent and warm Kiwi stage presence. They will be at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri, on October 18, from 7pm with tickets at https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/oct/triptych-3 and The Old Library, Whangārei, from 4pm on October 19, with tickets from https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/nztrio-triptych-untamed-hope/whangarei/tickets.

Bargain Boot Sale

If you’re on the lookout for a bargain then look no further than the Whangārei Spring Car Boot Sale. The event will take place at the Railway Rd carpark in the centre of town from 9am until 1pm. Rummage through pre-loved goods from the back of people’s car boots and score yourself a bargain. There will be coffee and food available too including Hungarian Langosh, Indonesian spring rolls, hot dogs and Handsome Frog Mobile Cafe. The postponement date will be on September 7.

Vet generator stolen

Mill Road Vets in Whangārei had their emergency generator stolen around 7.30pm on Sunday after someone broke into their gated backyard as shown in security footage. The perpetrator then walked toward Tikipunga with the generator. If anyone saw anything on Sunday evening they are encouraged to call Mill Road Vets or contact police quoting case number OR-1653923N.

Telecare available for rural communities

A new after-hours telehealth service, Ka Ora Telecare, is now available for rural communities. If you are in a rural area, call 0800 2 KA ORA (0800 252 672) to access, or you can be referred by your usual healthcare provider. Ka Ora Telecare will be staffed by kaiāwhina, nurses, GPs and emergency medicine specialists and is open to all rural areas whether enrolled with a primary care practice or not. The service will be available from 5pm-8am on weekdays and 24 hours on weekends and public holidays.

Science Fair

The Central Northland Science Fair is taking place at Forum North from August 26-29 where a whopping 219 entries will showcase the incredible talent and creativity of Northland’s young scientists. Public viewing will be available on Wednesday, August 27 from 10am until 4pm, Wednesday, August 28 from 10am until 6.45pm and Thursday, August 29 from 10am until 4pm.

