NZTrio, that is Ashley Brown (cello), Somi Kim (piano) and Amalia Hall (violin) will be performing in Kerikeri and Whangārei in October. Photo / Katherine Brook

NZTrio on tour

The celebrated NZTrio are set to present the final instalment of their 2024 series with “Triptych 3: Untamed Hope”, traversing to the far reaches of the country with 13 performances taking place, including two in Northland. NZTrio – Somi Kim (piano), Ashley Brown (cello) and Amalia Hall (violin) – are renowned for their eclectic repertoire, outstanding talent and warm Kiwi stage presence. They will be at the Turner Centre, Kerikeri, on October 18, from 7pm with tickets at https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/oct/triptych-3 and The Old Library, Whangārei, from 4pm on October 19, with tickets from https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/nztrio-triptych-untamed-hope/whangarei/tickets.

Bargain Boot Sale

If you’re on the lookout for a bargain then look no further than the Whangārei Spring Car Boot Sale. The event will take place at the Railway Rd carpark in the centre of town from 9am until 1pm. Rummage through pre-loved goods from the back of people’s car boots and score yourself a bargain. There will be coffee and food available too including Hungarian Langosh, Indonesian spring rolls, hot dogs and Handsome Frog Mobile Cafe. The postponement date will be on September 7.

Vet generator stolen