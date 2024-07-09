Police investigations into the unexplained death of 4-year-old Alestra Kepa-Hati in 2015 have concluded that her injuries were not a coincidence. Photo / NZME

Police investigations into the unexplained death of a young child in the Far North nine years ago have found that injuries suffered by Alestra Kepa-Hati, 4, in 2015 were not a coincidence. Police believe someone knows more and have appealed to the public to help in their investigation. On Friday, police revealed that they had identified two people of interest and were continuing to speak to them. Alestra was last seen by anyone other than her caregivers on Friday, August 28, 2015, and was said to have been uninjured and healthy. Anyone with information can contact the police on 105 and by referencing file number 151003/8395. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Holiday quiz

The Kauri Museum will be hosting a school holiday adventure quiz on Wednesday, July 17, from 10am until 2pm. The programme is designed for tamariki aged 5-12 and will see them complete challenges throughout the museum and have their photos taken in historical costume. Entry is $10 but make sure you pack them a lunch. Bookings are essential and space is limited; call 09 431 7417.

Wanted man

Northland police are seeking the public’s help to find Nathan Theobald, who has a warrant for his arrest, relating to assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The 37-year-old was last seen in the region but is suspected to have left in his white Toyota Hilux. Officers are actively making inquiries to locate him and urge the public to report to the police immediately on 111 if they have any information.