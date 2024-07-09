Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Alestra Kepa-Hati’s injuries not coincidental, say police; Brew of Islands returns to the Turner Centre later this month

3 mins to read
Police investigations into the unexplained death of 4-year-old Alestra Kepa-Hati in 2015 have concluded that her injuries were not a coincidence. Photo / NZME

Police investigations into the unexplained death of a young child in the Far North nine years ago have found that injuries suffered by Alestra Kepa-Hati, 4, in 2015 were not a coincidence. Police believe someone knows more and have appealed to the public to help in their investigation. On Friday, police revealed that they had identified two people of interest and were continuing to speak to them. Alestra was last seen by anyone other than her caregivers on Friday, August 28, 2015, and was said to have been uninjured and healthy. Anyone with information can contact the police on 105 and by referencing file number 151003/8395. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Holiday quiz

The Kauri Museum will be hosting a school holiday adventure quiz on Wednesday, July 17, from 10am until 2pm. The programme is designed for tamariki aged 5-12 and will see them complete challenges throughout the museum and have their photos taken in historical costume. Entry is $10 but make sure you pack them a lunch. Bookings are essential and space is limited; call 09 431 7417.

Wanted man

Northland police are seeking the public’s help to find Nathan Theobald, who has a warrant for his arrest, relating to assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. The 37-year-old was last seen in the region but is suspected to have left in his white Toyota Hilux. Officers are actively making inquiries to locate him and urge the public to report to the police immediately on 111 if they have any information.

Road closure

Whangārei District Council has advised that Kamo Road will be closed at the rail crossing from 7pm on Friday, July 12, until 5am on Monday, July 15. KiwiRail will be replacing the tracks that cross Kamo Road. Drivers should go around the closure via Kensington Avenue and Western Hills Drive. Side streets on Kamo Road will remain open and detour signs will be in place. Kamo shared path will also remain open. Users should follow directions from workers.

Brew of Islands

Brew of Islands returns to the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on July 26 and 27. Get set for a weekend of Northland-inspired food pairings, live music, DJs and roving entertainers. Brew of Islands 2024 will bring together nine breweries from the Bay of Islands to Wellington, with some of the biggest names in craft beer, offering fresh flavours and a midwinter getaway worth travelling for. Visit www.turnercentre.co.nz for more information and tickets.

