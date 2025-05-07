More than 50 other local councils last year had policies that designated council areas as smoke and vape-free.

The Far North District Council’s policy would allow it to designate council-owned or administered public spaces as smokefree and to ensure signage identified the areas, as well as commit to partnering with relevant stakeholders to promote the areas.

Council’s group manager for planning and policy Roger Ackers said council is considering at today’s meeting the staff recommendation to create a standalone smokefree/vape-free policy for the Far North.

He said if the recommendation goes ahead, then council staff would engage with Health NZ Te Whatu Ora, other organisations, and the wider community to design the policy and look into costs and logistics.

A draft policy and an implementation plan would then be presented to the council for consultation and adoption.

A research report which investigates developing a smokefree/vape-free policy for the Far North stated the socio-demographic make-up of the district presented unique challenges for the population in relation to smoking and vaping.

“Smoking rates are higher in the Far North than nationally,” the report said.

“In the 2023 Census, 13% of those aged 15 or more from the Far North said they smoked tobacco regularly compared with 8% nationally.”

The report said a smokefree/vape-free policy may potentially impact all community members as well as visitors who may be exposed to second-hand tobacco and vape smoke in public places owned or administered by the council.

“A standalone non-regulatory policy will align with the approach of other Northland local councils and with other councils across New Zealand.

“It will provide clear guidance regarding council-owned and administered areas where smoking is discouraged,” the report said.

The council’s decision to consider a vaping/smoking policy comes as a recent study published in the Nicotine and Tobacco Research Journal has for the first time linked vaping to a life-limiting and irreversible lung disease.

The study found e-cigarette use is strongly associated with increased new diagnoses of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

COPD is the fourth leading cause of death in New Zealand.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ chief executive Letitia Harding said the study confirmed what was long suspected, that vaping was not just risky, it was dangerous to people’s health.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation chief executive Letitia Harding.

“For years, we’ve been gaslighted into believing vaping is harmless – or at least ‘less harmful’ than cigarettes – meanwhile, we’ve watched teen vaping rates skyrocket," Harding said.

“Vaping is not harmless – it never has been – and this study shows it causes long-term irreversible lung damage.”

Harding said the study, which tracked 250,000 people over about three-and-a-half years, should be a significant wake-up call to the Government to tighten regulations even further.

“Let’s stop pretending we’re balancing harm reduction with consumer freedom - vaping isn’t harm reduction, it’s harm transfer.”

Director of health promotion at Te Whatu Ora, Kathrine Clarke said they remain committed to addressing vaping, particularly youth vaping nationally.

“[We] are running a number of campaigns and initiatives to support youth to remain smokefree and vapefree.”

People can learn more about vaping and access support at Vaping Facts. Quitline is also available to support people of all ages to quit vaping and smoking.