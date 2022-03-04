Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Northland GPs' plea for more patience from patients as pressure on practices rises

7 minutes to read
Iain Watkins, Ruth Redfern and Della-Maree Trask are amongst six general practice managers to come out and ask patients to adapt their expectations as primary health care bears the brunt of the Omicron outbreak. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

Northland's general practices are asking patients for more kindness and patience as clinical staff work under immense pressure and increasingly have to deal with abuse.

Throughout the pandemic, the public health response focused on keeping

