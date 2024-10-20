R&S Auto Services staff Charlie Pou and Noah Tutahi [left], and owners Robyn Davidson and Shane Shaw, enjoy their four-day working weeks. Photo / Jenny Ling
Northland businesses that implemented four-day working weeks for their employee’s mental and physical wellbeing are stoked with the “positive” results.
Just over a year after Leighton Electrical and Smart CCTV in Kerikeri and R&S Auto Services in Haruru introduced Monday-to-Thursday working weeks, the businesses are reporting strong benefits all round.
Leighton Electrical and Smart CCTV owner Leighton Scott has been offering the four-day week since August 2023.
Out of their 12 staff, most were now working four days, he said, apart from one who worked half a day on Fridays so the rest of the team wasn’t overloaded.
The results have been “absolutely brilliant,” Scott said.
Public Service Minister Nicola Willis has asked government departments to call their staff back to the office and to enforce stricter rules around working from home.
However, a survey conducted by Auckland-based recruitment firm Cultivate of 1000 office workers showed 45% of those surveyed would rethink their future with their company if their flexible working days were reduced.
Massey University professor Jarrod Haar said his research had consistently shown that hybrid workers – those going into the office and working from home – were most productive.
He said people who had the option of working from home might be more likely to take on an extra piece of work to help out a colleague or manager, compared to someone who begrudged being required to be in the office and commute home.
Morrison said, overall, stress and burnout were prevalent when people had the mindset “that they are more machine than human”.
“Our basic needs of rest and refreshment are priorities.
“We can’t help others unless we first take care of ourselves.”
Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.