“We’ve had a full year of exposure to it now, a full year of numbers and turnover and profit.

“Staff morale is awesome - they get more time to do personal stuff on leave days, either go fishing, or do the house chores or go on an extended weekend away with their families.

“It’s been nothing but positive toward the staff and the business.”

Scott offers his team 9.5-hour days, to a total of 38 hours a week, and the business tops up staff pay to 40 hours.

He said some still choose to do five-day weeks and get paid overtime.

Scott is also flexible with start times and hours, and he doesn’t decline annual leave.

“Work-life balance is important,” he said.

“We’re really trying to be a great employer and accommodate all staff with their lifestyles.

“Without staff, we don’t have a business, so we look after them as best as we can.

“If your staff are happy, you’re happy and your business will survive.”

Leighton Scott, centre, introduced a four-day working week for his staff at Leighton Electrical and Smart CCTV over a year ago, including Martin Posel, left, and Emily Scott. Photo / Jenny Ling

Shane Shaw and Robyn Davidson, who own R&S Auto Services in Haruru, introduced the four-day week last October.

A year later, the team of four, who also include senior mechanic Charlie Pou and apprentice Noah Tutahi, were all enjoying a better work-life balance.

Shaw, who is on standby for any Friday emergencies, said it’s been a good move.

“It’s going well, the boys are revived on Monday morning, and I have more quality time with my wife.

“More people are doing a four-day week and lots of customers say ‘I wish I could’

“It’s been 12 months doing this so it’s pretty cool - we’ve survived the experiment.”

Shaw spent 35 years in Melbourne, Australia before returning to New Zealand in 2017.

What started as a business enabling him to “work on a few cars and semi-retire” steamrolled into a business that “grew through the roof”.

He said the four-day week has brought back some balance.

“It’s a balancing act between life and trying to keep people happy and serve the community.

“The only thing is I find myself compelled to answer the phones.”

Shane Shaw from R&S Auto Services said his staff return to work on Mondays revived after three days off.

Shaw said he intends to keep the four-day week going.

“Summer is here and I want to focus more on our health, whether it’s mental or physical health, or the things that tick my box which is fishing.”

Life coach Ann Morrison, from Thrive Coaching Centre in Whangārei, said the greatest benefit for people is the flexibility around work-life balance.

“When the four-day working week has been problematic for many industries to implement, the flexi one day work from home option has been more viable for both employers and employees,” she said.

“Clients have expressed the sense of empowerment they experience in the workplace that offers the ability to attend appointments and be a parent as life happens, but still meet job expectations.”

Working from home has come under the spotlight recently.

The Government is cracking down on remote work, with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon saying in September that he wanted a “highly productive and collaborative” public service.

Public Service Minister Nicola Willis has asked government departments to call their staff back to the office and to enforce stricter rules around working from home.

Whangarei life coach Ann Morrison said stress and burnout were prevalent when people had the mindset “that they are more machine than human”.

However, a survey conducted by Auckland-based recruitment firm Cultivate of 1000 office workers showed 45% of those surveyed would rethink their future with their company if their flexible working days were reduced.

Massey University professor Jarrod Haar said his research had consistently shown that hybrid workers – those going into the office and working from home – were most productive.

He said people who had the option of working from home might be more likely to take on an extra piece of work to help out a colleague or manager, compared to someone who begrudged being required to be in the office and commute home.

Morrison said, overall, stress and burnout were prevalent when people had the mindset “that they are more machine than human”.

“Our basic needs of rest and refreshment are priorities.

“We can’t help others unless we first take care of ourselves.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.