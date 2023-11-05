Voyager 2023 media awards
Four-day working week embraced by Northland businesses after seeing ‘massive’ benefits for staff

Jenny Ling
By
5 mins to read
Leighton Scott, centre, introduced a four-day working week for his staff at Leighton Electrical and Smart CCTV including Martin Posel, left, and Emily Scott. Photo / Jenny Ling

Leighton Scott, centre, introduced a four-day working week for his staff at Leighton Electrical and Smart CCTV including Martin Posel, left, and Emily Scott. Photo / Jenny Ling


More Northland businesses are embracing a four-day working week as they strive for better work-life balance and see “astronomical” benefits to their staff and their companies.

Companies approached by the Northern Advocate

