Northland Bowls with Gwen Lawson: Last Champion of Champions events this weekend

This weekend the centre is holding its last Champion of Champions events.

The winners of these events will be eligible to compete in the New Zealand Champion of Champions events to be played in July. The fours will be played at Pukekohe and the triples at Hastings.

The following are the draws for the Centre Champ of Champ fours (men and women) to be played at Kamo Green on Saturday, May 22. Please note that the starting time is 8.30am.

Men: Play at 8.30am - Dargaville, Kamo, Whangārei, Waipū, Hikurangi, Maungatapere, Ngunguru, Maungaturoto, Kensington, Mamaranui, Mangawhai, One Tree Point. Report at 10.15am: Onerahi, Arapohue.

Women: Report at 10.15am: Onerahi, One Tree Point, Arapohue, Kensington. Report at 11.30am - Mangawhai, Kamo.

The Champ of Champ triples (men and women) will be played at Kensington on Sunday, May 23. Please note that starting time is 8.30am.

Men: Play at 8.30am - Ngunguru, One Tree Pt, Maungaturoto, Arapohue, Maungatapere, Waipū, Kensington, Leigh, Hikurangi, Kamo, Whangārei, Dargaville, Mangawhai, Onerahi. Report at 10.15am - Mamaranui.

Women: Play at 8.30am - Kensington, Waipū. Report at 10.15am - Hikurangi, Mangawhai, Arapohue, Onerahi, One Tree Pt, Kamo Ngunguru.

Secondary School Bowls: The Rangatahi Secondary Schools tournament has been rescheduled for Auckland on December 7 and 8. This event is open to any intermediate or secondary school student in New Zealand.

It will be played as singles and there will be sections for male and female players. Entries will open on July 5.

The final major club two-day tournament for the summer season was held at the Hikurangi Club last weekend. A full field competed for major prize money.

The winners of the event were Dennis Brewster, Gary Whitham, John Jamieson and Graeme Lawrence who defeated Sam Nelson, Jason Webb, Joe Thorburn and Graham Gallant in a close final.

Other prize winners were teams skipped by Larry Vallance, Carl Van Haaften, Peter Dorreen and Colin Wintle.

The Centre Winter Mixed Inter Club entry forms have been forwarded to all clubs. This event will be played on June 19, 20 and 26 as a round-robin tournament. Teams will be made up of eight players, two pairs and a fours team. There should be at least three players of opposite gender per team and one junior bowler. Entries close on June 10 with the Centre Events Manager.

The month of June sees the club winter tournament programmes swing into action. All clubs in the centre with artificial greens hold a winter programme and you can check them out in the centre handbook.