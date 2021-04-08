Gwen Lawson's Bowls Chat: Arapohue Club to host annual Ken Bradley Memorial Men's Triples

Northland bowlers will have their eyes on the Arapohue Club and their annual Ken Bradley Memorial Men's Triples this weekend.

This weekend sees all eyes on the Arapohue club and their annual Ken Bradley Memorial Men's Triples, where they have a large contingent of players competing. This is a two-day tournament with great sponsorship.

Good luck to those who are competing.

Next Wednesday we see the Kensington (men) and Hikurangi (women) Interclub teams leave for their Bowls New Zealand competition in Christchurch. Play starts on Thursday at noon and the finals will be played at noon on Sunday.

Every centre (27) in New Zealand is represented in this event which is the first time in many years. You can keep up to date on progress through the Bowls NZ website, which will also be showing the semifinals and final live.

The Coaching Association tournament scheduled for April 20 at Kensington is an Any Combination Bonus Fours event and not triples as in the centre handbook. Teams must include a 1-8 year bowler. Entries go to Sue Wightman on 09 4314795 or complete the entry form in the Centre handbook.

The Regional final of the Bowls3Five will be played between Hikurangi and Takapuna (North Harbour) on April 21 at Orewa Club from 6.30pm.

Good bowling to Hikurangi, the winner going on to the NZ Final to find the team to play live on Sky TV's programme in October.

Tournaments for the next week are:

Saturday - Leigh men's Triples.

Saturday-Sunday - Arapohue Men's Triples.

Wednesday - Maungaturoto AC Triples.

Thursday - Hikurangi 2x4x2 AC Pairs.

Friday - One Tree Pt AC Triples.

April 18 - Dargaville AC Triples.