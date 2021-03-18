Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Busy week ahead for Northland bowlers

There'll be plenty of action on Northland's bowling greens over the next week.

There was little success for Northland representative teams competing in the 1-5 year and Premier 1 division for women last weekend.

Both competitions were won by Auckland teams.

The Northland Premier team was using this event as a trial for its team formation for the national event being held this weekend.

They would have found the competition as strong as they will expect to find in their section of the NZ event this weekend.

Both the men and women have travelled to Wellington for the event, along with the men and women from the Far North Centre.

Keep in touch with the play on the Bowls NZ website or on Facebook.

For the 1-5 squad it was a disappointment, finishing in fourth place.

The consolation might be that there were several first-year bowlers in the squad and the experience would have been a sound investment for the future.

On the home front, 16 men's clubs and eight women's clubs have entered the Champion of Champion singles event to be played at Whangārei (men) and Kamo greens (women) on March 27.

Clubs, please remember to send a marker with your representative player. The latest reporting time will be 8.30am. Play starts at 8.45am.

Entries are being accepted for the President's Day Any Combination Fours. Please contact Gwen for an entry by email or phone 0273298011.

The event, sponsored by Carter Holt Harvey, will be held at Whangārei greens on March 24. Play commences at 9.30am.

Club events for this next week are:

March 19-20 - Whangārei Men's Triples.

March 19 - Leigh Men's Triples, Kensington Women's Pairs.

March 22 - Ngunguru AC Triples.

March 23 - Waipū Men's Triples.

March 24 - Centre President's AC Fours.

March 25 - One Tree Pt 1-10 year AC Triples.

March 26 - Mt Manaia AC Triples.