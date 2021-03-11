Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Big weekend ahead for bowlers on Milford greens

It's a big weekend ahead for Northland bowlers as they travel to North Harbour.

GwenLawson.eps

This weekend is the big day our for our 1-5 year representative teams when they travel to North Harbour and play at the Milford greens on Sunday.

Selectors have announced the following teams to take part:

Men:

Pairs: Roger File and Gordon Campbell; Grant Jones and Shane Judson.

Triples: Dave Warren, Kevin Judson and Lew Hay.

Fours: Keith Stewart, John Wild, Keith Lineham and Keith McFarlane.

Women:

Pairs: Sarah Child and Sheryl Ball; Barbara Hopper and Christine Lineham.

Triples: Anna Kihfuss; Anita Peachey, Sue Belin.

Fours: Janice Little, Heather Conaghan, Vicky Charity, Fran Waterhouse.

The Northland Premier Women are also competing on Sunday and will be travelling to Howick. The players announced for this squad are: Maree Attwood, Chris Budge, Karina Cooper, Patricia Murray, Carol Neeley, Dawn Owens, Leanne Stewart and Diane Strawbridge.

Good bowling to you all.

The Northland Premier Men and Women will next weekend be playing in Wellington in the NZ Inter Centre competition.

The same women's squad has been selected.

The men are: Carlson Barnett, John Carruthers, David Hood, Dean Mcmurchy, Trevor Reader, Brook Tippett, Jason Webb and Paul Wightman.

Twenty four centres from throughout New Zealand will be competing and will be screen through the Bowls NZ website and YouTube.

Entries are now being accepted for the President's Day Open AC Fours tournament on March 24 at Whangārei greens. This event is sponsored by Carter Holt Harvey.

Entries to the events manager, gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz or telephone 4373050.

Some clubs have still not filed their entries for the Centre Champion of Champion events.

These are now overdue and if you want your club champions to play in this event, please forward your form to the events manager and payment to the centre.

The winners of these events - singles, pairs, triples and fours - will eligible to represent the centre in the NZ Champion of Champion events in July.

Club tournaments for this next week are:

Sunday: - Arapohue 2x4x2 Women's pairs.

Tuesday: Maungakaramea AC Triples.

Wednesday: Whangārei AC Triples.

Thursday: Hikurangi 2x4x2 AC Pairs.

Friday: One Tree Pt AC Triples, Whangārei AC Triples 5.30pm.