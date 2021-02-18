Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Lineham and Price take out junior singles

Karina Cooper from Kamo (left) went down in the junior singles final to Christine Lineham. Photo / File

Twenty-eight 1-5 year bowlers took part in the junior singles last weekend. At the completion of day one, seven men and five women had qualified.

Congratulations to Paul Price (Whangārei) who took out the men's division by defeating Roger File (Kamo) in a closely fought and very competitive match. After 17 ends, File was in the lead 14-11 and then Price had a good run of scoring on the next three ends to take the lead 18-14.

The next five ends were shot for shot and Price took out the event 21-18. To reach the final, Price defeated John Hall (Mangawhai) 21-18 and John Dawson (Mangawhai) 21-7.

File defeated Keith Lineham (Mangawhai) 21-3 and David Warren (Mt Manaia) 21-16 to reach the final. This was a first junior singles title for Price, who already holds two junior pairs titles and two Champion of Champion fours titles.

In the women's division, congratulations go to Christine Lineham of Mangawhai who defeated Karina Cooper (Kamo), in another very tight match 21-15. With light rain falling and a change in the speed of the green, this was another match where the change in conditions affected the game.

Lineham played well with her four bowls always close by particularly on the second-to-last end when a three-shot score gave her the break that she needed.

In round one, Christine Lineham defeated Veronica Fleming (Maungatapere) 21-7 and had a hard-fought match with Janice Little (Kensington) in round two before reaching the final. Karina Cooper reached the final by defeating Sue Belin (Mangawhai) 21-10. This was a first centre title for Lineham.

First-year singles for men and women will be played on Sunday at the Whangārei greens for men and the Kamo greens for women. Latest reporting time is 8.30am. Please remember to bring a marker.

Players entered are:

Men: A.Westlake, N.Third, A.Goodhue, L.Tuutafavia, J.Scrivener, G.Brooks, G.Wilson, J.Parker, J.Subritzky, T.Williamson, G.Pollington, S.Mantel, I.Bradman, J.Neha

Women: L.Hall, C.McIntyre, H.Conaghan, N.Buller, R.Parker, A.Peachey, J.Wakelin, D.West

Secondary schools any combination pairs will be played at the Kensington greens next Friday, February 26. All Northland schools were eligible to enter. We hope that there will be great contingent of players.

Schools should have entered their players through Sport Northland. A great day is had by everyone and some matches can become very competitive, so get your entry in today.

Centre club coaches we would love you to come and assist on the day, a short coaching session to start and to help the players during the day. Please contact Gwen and offer your help.

Unfortunately, the NZ Masters tournament scheduled to be played on the North Shore this week was cancelled because Auckland had to go into lockdown. I understand that all players that entered will get a full refund of entry fees. Sorry, you will now have to wait until next year to compete in this very successful tournament.

Next Thursday the NZ National Fours and Mixed Pairs start in Alexandra and surrounding greens. Trevor Reader, Paul Price, Paul Shotter, Steve Smith (men) and Ann Muir, Dawn Owens, Diane Strawbridge and Karina Cooper (women) are competing and both teams will combine as partners for the mixed pairs. Good luck to all players. Keep up to date with their progress on the Bowls NZ website.

Upcoming tournaments

Tomorrow:

Ruawai Men's Triples;

Tomorrow/Sunday:

Kensington classic mixed fours, Leigh invitation men's fours;

Sunday:

Centre first-year singles

Monday:

Waipū women's pairs

Jennifer Ward-Lealand Onerahi AC triples

Wednesday:

Maungatapere MX triples, Mangawhai AC invitation fours

Friday:

Mt Manaia AC triples; Secondary school pairs