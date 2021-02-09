Northland news in brief: Weekday surf patrols end; and new judge for Whangārei

Paid lifeguards have stopped patrolling Northland's surf beaches during the week, including Ocean Beach, above. But volunteers will still be on patrol at weekends until Easter.

Weekday patrols by surf lifeguards at Northland's patrolled beaches have finished after the paid lifeguard season ended.

However, weekend patrols with volunteer lifeguards will still continue until Easter at the beaches - Ruakākā, Waipū Cove, Mangawhai Heads, Ocean Beach, Whangārei Heads and Ahipara.

The surf lifesaving season runs from Labour Weekend until the following Easter Weekend.

New judge appointed

Gene Tomlinson, lawyer of Whakatāne has been appointed as a District Court Judge with jury jurisdiction to be based in Whangārei.

He has spent his entire legal career with Gowing and Co based in Whakatāne and is a director of that firm. He is a specialist criminal lawyer with extensive trial experience and is a senior youth advocate for the eastern Bay of Plenty and the Rangatahi Court.

Judge Tomlinson will be sworn in on March 17 in Whangārei.

Scrub fire

Houhora's chief fire officer, Terry Bunn, called for back-up from the Kaitaia Fire Brigade and two helicopters before he reached the scene of a scrub fire on Te Hapua Rd on Sunday afternoon, but stood them down shortly after.

He had understood that the fire, which started after a car crashed into a power pole and burst into flames, setting light to scrub on both sides of the road, was spreading quickly, but that wasn't the case.

Kaitaia station officer Garry Rush, who got there before the appliance arrived, and some locals with hand tools, had the situation well under control.

"They did a good job," Bunn said, "and there wasn't much for us to do apart from dampening down."

An area of about 30 square metres, including a few tree stumps, had burned, he added.

Grants approved

Significant grants to the Houhora Big Game and Sports Fishing Club and Ahipara's St Clement's Anglican Māori Church were approved by Te Hiku Community Board last week.

The fishing club sought funding towards upgrading of the wharf, while the church committee needed financial support to replace the doors, frames and porch of the historic church. A board spokesperson said both demonstrated a keen commitment to their communities, and each were granted $20,000.

The Houhora Bowls and Sports Club was granted $4485 towards building upgrade.

Learn about worms

Northland farmers wanting to know about worm farms can go to a Wormwise Workshop in the Mid North later this month.

The workshop will be held at Waipapa Hall on February 24 from 10am to 3pm.

In this workshop the latest information and research on internal parasite control is presented. It is divided into multiple sections dealing with worm biology, drenches and drench resistance.

Wormwise is the national worm management strategy aiming to help farmers and their advisors manage internal parasites in sheep and beef.

The guest speaker is Ginny Dodunski from Totally Vets and topics include what's involved in being "Wormwise" looking at the worm life cycle; drenching programmes and managing drench resistance on your farm.

For more info go to https://events.beeflambnz.com/home