Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Junior singles bowlers going head-to-head

Roger File will face some stiff singles competition at Onerahi tomorrow. Photo / File

The Bowls Northland Centre junior open singles will be played this weekend. Please ensure that your players come with a marker.

The latest reporting time is 8.15am and post-section play on Sunday will be at Kensington.

Tomorrow's draw is:

Men (playing at Onerahi): A Westlake, E Conaghan, J Wilde, S Judson, J Dawson, D Harvey, P Bennett, R Seabourne, K Lineham, K Stewart, D Warren, G Campbell, P Price, J Hall, R File and G Wilson.

Women (playing at Whangārei): H Conaghan, A Connery, S Childs, K Cooper, C Lineham, S Belin, V Fleming, N Buller, B Hopper, J Little, F Waterhouse, A Peachey.

The following Sunday - February 21 - the Centre's first-year bowlers will have an opportunity to play against their peers. Entries close today.

Check the Centre website to see whether you have been registered to play. If your name is not there then please contact Gwen on 027 329 8011. Clubs, please remember to give your players support and provide them with a marker for the day.

Secondary school students will have the opportunity to play in the annual any combination pairs tournament to be held by the Centre on Friday, February 26, at Kensington Club.

Entry is $10 per player and your school should register your interest with Sport Northland, where the event is on the secondary schools calendar. This event is open to all Northland secondary schools. Entries close on Friday, February 19.

The North Harbour masters tournament starts on Monday. Good luck to those from our Centre who are competing in this event.

Coming tournaments

Tuesday: Kamo AC triples

Friday (Feb 19): Whangārei AC triples (5.30pm)

Saturday (Feb 20): Ruawai men's invitation triples

Saturday/Sunday (Feb 20-21): Kensington Classic (two men, two women), Leigh men's invitation fours

Sunday (Feb 21): Centre first-year singles