Gwen Lawson Northland bowls column: Hikurangi and Kensington dominate finals

Last weekend saw nine teams of six contest the Centre 1-5 year any combination interclub. Many games were hotly contested and any one of three teams could have come through and won the event.

The final round saw the Kensington side of Janice Little (singles), Barbara Hopper and John Hooson (pairs), and Michelle Harrington, Lew Hill and Colin Harrington (triples) win the event by two win-points from Onerahi with Kamo Tui in third place.

Many teams had several first-year bowlers in them and it was a great experience for them, particularly the ones who were playing on a grass green for the first time.

Kensington will now represent the Centre in the Mercedes Cup inter-centre regional event to be played on May 8.

Wednesday night saw the semifinals and final played in the NZ Bowls3Five qualifying event. After five rounds of section play, the sides to get through were Hikurangi, Kensington 4, Kensington 2 and Mangawhai in fourth place.

Semifinals saw the top qualifiers play fourth qualifiers and second qualifiers play the third qualifiers to find the finalists. In the Hikurangi/Mangawhai contest, Hikurangi won the first set by scoring two on the final end.

In set two, both sides called their "power play" on the fourth end, and with Hikurangi scoring four shots and doubling their score because of the power play, the match was all over, 9-2.

In the other match between both Kensington teams, Kensington 4 shot out to a 7-1 lead in set one after three ends and a one-shot on the fifth gave them an 8-4 set win.

In set two, Kensington 2 scored four shots on the first end and then it was Kensington 4 all the way and they reached the final with a 9-4 win.

The final saw Hikurangi go out to an 8-1 lead after three ends winning the set soundly 9-2. Set two was a close affair with both teams exchanging two shots on each end and, after four ends, the scores were tied.

The final end saw both skips "go through the holes" either side of the jack and Hikurangi scored one shot to win the match and the competition. The Hikurangi team comprised of Peter Mitchell (lead), Steve Mitchell (two) and Manu Timoti (skip).

Kensington 4's finalists were Barbara Hopper (filling in for Ann Muir), Paul Price and Grant Bush. Hikurangi will now represent Northland in round one of post-section play against the winner from the Far North before April 15.

Entries for the Centre junior singles (1-5 year players) have been extended to today at 5pm. Venues will be Whangārei and Onerahi (day one) and Kensington (day two). Enter by Centre website or email gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz today.

Maungakaramea were delighted to have good sponsorship from Otaika Pharmacy for their recent any combination triples, which were won by Bob McKinney, Rex Jury and Dave Gillette. Second and third prizes went to teams skipped by Sam Bhakta and Gary Herbert.

Upcoming tournaments:



Tuesday: Waipū MX triples

Wednesday: Maungatapere AC triples

Thursday: Kensington AC triples, Ruawai MX triples, Whangārei single entry (5.30pm)

The men's chartered clubs tournament will also be played all week

Saturday/Sunday (Feb 13-14): Centre junior singles.

Saturday (Feb 13): Dargaville MX triples

Sunday (Feb 14): Arapohue MX pairs